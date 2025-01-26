Gutsy West Indies set Pakistan 254 to win second Test in Multan

The West Indies batted with guts and aggression against Pakistan on Sunday to set the hosts a target of 254 to win the second Test in Multan.

Skipper and opener Kraigg Brathwaite led the fight for the visitors on day two with a gritty 52.

The last four wickets added an invaluable 99 runs before the tourists were dismissed for 244 in their second innings at tea.

The West Indies are chasing a series-levelling win on a weary Multan Stadium pitch, having lost the first Test by 127 runs at the same venue.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali finished with 4-80 —10 wickets in the match —while partner Sajid Khan took 4-76, six in the match.

The West Indies were 129-5 at lunch when Noman dismissed Alick Athanaze for six, before the tourists put up a fight.

Tevin Imlach scored 35 and Kevin Sinclair 28 to boost their team’s lead during a stubborn stand of 51 for the seventh wicket, before Sajid accounted for Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie for 18.

Pacer Kashif Ali had Imlach but the last pair of Jomel Warrican and Kemar Roach took the total past 240, before Sajid had Warrican caught for 18.

Earlier, Brathwaite led the way with two sixes and four boundaries in his 31st Test half-century.

Noman broke a solid 50-run opening stand by dismissing Mikyle Louis for seven after the tourists started their second innings in the morning.

Brathwaite overturned two leg-before decisions against him before he was stumped by Mohammad Rizwan off Noman.

Debutant Amir Jangoo also batted well for his 30 with three boundaries, before Sajid Khan had him caught in the slips by Salman Agha.

Kavem Hodge was stumped by Rizwan off Noman for 15 as the West Indies slumped from 92-1 to 129-5.