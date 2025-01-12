Demolition of bunkers scheduled in Lower Kurram as residents await aid trucks

The process of demolishing bunkers in Lower Kurram as per the a recent peace agreement is scheduled to begin today, according to the district commissioner.

On December 20, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apex committee decided to dismantle all bunkers in the Kurram District in a bid to restore peace in the area, where weeks-long deadly tribal clashes have resulted in a law and order situation.

Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since November, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades.

After months of violence, a peace agreement was signed between the warring sides on January 1. Despite a lull in fighting, the route connecting Parachinar with the rest of the province remained blocked.

However, on Jan 4, a government convoy came under attack near the Bagan area, in which the deputy commissioner of Kurram also sustained injuries. Since then, the convoy had been stranded.

On Jan 8, a convoy of 40 vehicles carrying food and other necessities was dispatched to Kurram district after being stalled in Thall for five days.

On Saturday, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called for urgent intervention from the federal government and armed forces to restore stability, attributing the area’s current turmoil to the ‘failure’ of the PTI-led government, which he said had contributed to the escalating crisis.

“There are bunkers and sophisticated weapons that our police are unable to manage or combat. The peace deal has not yielded significant results because those working to resolve the issues lack support from the government. Without that backing, peace cannot be achieved,” he said.

A letter was issued by Kurram District Commissioner Ashfaq Khan on Saturday to the respective Communication and Works Department of Upper Kurram and Lower/Central Kurram.

It said that the government has scheduled demolition of bunkers in the Balish Khel and Khar Kali areas of Lower Kurram, “for which staff along with necessary tools of your respective department will be needed to complete the process smoothly and efficiently.”

“Keeping in view of the above, you are directed to ensure your personal presence at the identified locations along with 10 workers each of your respective offices along with required tools,” the letter said.

The DC said the demolition was scheduled for 12pm today (Sunday). He noted that in accordance with the peace agreement, the bunkers will be demolished by February 1, and the weapons used in the tribal clashes would be collected.

An additional 12 trucks carrying relief goods reached Kurram district on Saturday from Thall , Assistant Commissioner Mannan Khan said. Seven trucks had reached Tari Mangal, four had reached Boshra, and one had reached Ghozgarhy.

According to Dr Syed Mir Hassan Khan, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, medical stores had run out of medicines, and around 2,300 to 2,500 people were coming to the DHQ Hospital every day.

President of the Medical Unions Iqbal Hussain said that necessary medicines are not available in the area, and that none of the aid convoys that had reached in recent days were carrying medicines.