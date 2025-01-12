E-Paper | January 12, 2025

Demolition of bunkers scheduled in Lower Kurram as residents await aid trucks

Javid Hussain Published January 12, 2025 Updated January 12, 2025 01:49pm

The process of demolishing bunkers in Lower Kurram as per the a recent peace agreement is scheduled to begin today, according to the district commissioner.

On December 20, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apex committee decided to dismantle all bunkers in the Kurram District in a bid to restore peace in the area, where weeks-long deadly tribal clashes have resulted in a law and order situation.

Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since November, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades.

After months of violence, a peace agreement was signed between the warring sides on January 1. Despite a lull in fighting, the route connecting Parachinar with the rest of the province remained blocked.

However, on Jan 4, a government convoy came under attack near the Bagan area, in which the deputy commissioner of Kurram also sustained injuries. Since then, the convoy had been stranded.

On Jan 8, a convoy of 40 vehicles carrying food and other necessities was dispatched to Kurram district after being stalled in Thall for five days.

On Saturday, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called for urgent intervention from the federal government and armed forces to restore stability, attributing the area’s current turmoil to the ‘failure’ of the PTI-led government, which he said had contributed to the escalating crisis.

“There are bunkers and sophisticated weapons that our police are unable to manage or combat. The peace deal has not yielded significant results because those working to resolve the issues lack support from the government. Without that backing, peace cannot be achieved,” he said.

A letter was issued by Kurram District Commissioner Ashfaq Khan on Saturday to the respective Communication and Works Department of Upper Kurram and Lower/Central Kurram.

It said that the government has scheduled demolition of bunkers in the Balish Khel and Khar Kali areas of Lower Kurram, “for which staff along with necessary tools of your respective department will be needed to complete the process smoothly and efficiently.”

“Keeping in view of the above, you are directed to ensure your personal presence at the identified locations along with 10 workers each of your respective offices along with required tools,” the letter said.

The DC said the demolition was scheduled for 12pm today (Sunday). He noted that in accordance with the peace agreement, the bunkers will be demolished by February 1, and the weapons used in the tribal clashes would be collected.

An additional 12 trucks carrying relief goods reached Kurram district on Saturday from Thall , Assistant Commissioner Mannan Khan said. Seven trucks had reached Tari Mangal, four had reached Boshra, and one had reached Ghozgarhy.

According to Dr Syed Mir Hassan Khan, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, medical stores had run out of medicines, and around 2,300 to 2,500 people were coming to the DHQ Hospital every day.

President of the Medical Unions Iqbal Hussain said that necessary medicines are not available in the area, and that none of the aid convoys that had reached in recent days were carrying medicines.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Increased inflows
Updated 12 Jan, 2025

Increased inflows

Govt must devise a strategy to increase industrial and agricultural productivity to boost exports and reduce reliance on uncertain remittances.
Gwadar’s potential
12 Jan, 2025

Gwadar’s potential

THE Gwadar deep-sea port, completed in 2007, was supposed to be a shining success for the other newly built ports in...
Broken metropolis
12 Jan, 2025

Broken metropolis

KARACHI, Pakistan’s economic juggernaut, is the largest contributor to the nation’s tax revenue. The Federal...
Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...