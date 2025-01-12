E-Paper | January 12, 2025

Kundi seeks Centre’s intervention for Kurram peace

Imran Ayub Published January 12, 2025 Updated January 12, 2025 09:30am

KARACHI: Amid ongoing unrest in Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday called for urgent intervention from the federal government and armed forces to restore stability attributing the area’s current turmoil to the ‘failure’ of the PTI-led government, which he said had contributed to the escalating crisis.

The governor also highli­g­h­ted his “efforts” to foster consensus among political parti­­es in the province, emphasising his role in working tow­a­rds lasting peace. He revealed that he would soon lead a delegation of political leaders from his province to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari to further these discussions.

“The situation still remains extremely critical and concerning,” Mr Kundi said when asked if there was any improvement in the Kurram situation following the recent deal between rival groups.

KP governor blames PTI govt’s failure to handle situation for escalating crisis

“There are bunkers and sophisticated weapons that our police are unable to manage or combat. The peace deal has not yielded significant results because those working to resolve the issues lack support from the government. Without that backing, peace cannot be achieved,” he said.

After months of violence that killed more than 130 people, a peace agreement was signed between the warring sides last week. But despite a lull in fighting, the route connecting Parachinar with the rest of the province remains blocked.

Asked about the way forward, given the failure of the accord to bring peace, Mr Kundi promptly shared his perspective. “I believe the only way forward is for the federal government and armed forces to intervene and bring peace,” he said.

The KP governor raised concerns over the PTI government’s handling of provincial resources, questioning its spending of substantial funds since 2013 while failing to strengthen the police force.

“The PTI government must explain how it spent the Rs500 billion it has received from the Centre for the war on terror since 2013,” he said. “This province is at the forefront of terrorism, yet it lacks a police force capable of combating it. Our police are under-equipped, with inadequate weapons, technology, and training. It’s a waste of public money, and the PTI government should be held accountable for this failure.”

He also suggested inclusion of leader of the opposition in the KP Assembly in the provincial apex committee, which formulates strategies against terrorism.

Governor Kundi also criticised CM Ali Amin Gandapur, noting that his role in cases related to terror, murder, and violence undermines his ability to address the KP’s deteriorating security situation.

“How can the CM, who is himself implicated in these cases, explain the worsening crisis due to the security administration? He is part of the problem,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Increased inflows
Updated 12 Jan, 2025

Increased inflows

Govt must devise a strategy to increase industrial and agricultural productivity to boost exports and reduce reliance on uncertain remittances.
Gwadar’s potential
12 Jan, 2025

Gwadar’s potential

THE Gwadar deep-sea port, completed in 2007, was supposed to be a shining success for the other newly built ports in...
Broken metropolis
12 Jan, 2025

Broken metropolis

KARACHI, Pakistan’s economic juggernaut, is the largest contributor to the nation’s tax revenue. The Federal...
Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...