E-Paper | April 10, 2025

US imposes new sanctions on Iran nuclear programme before talks

AFP Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 10:58pm
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami (R) during the “National Day of Nuclear Technology”, in Tehran, Iran on April 9. — AFP
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami (R) during the “National Day of Nuclear Technology”, in Tehran, Iran on April 9. — AFP

The United States on Wednesday announced new sanctions targeting Iran’s nuclear programme ahead of closely watched talks on the row between the longtime adversaries.

The Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions under additional authorities on five entities, including the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran and one individual over the contested nuclear programme.

In practical terms, the move is symbolic as the US already enforces sweeping sanctions on Iran and particularly its nuclear programme, whose scientists have also been the target of an assassination campaign attributed to Israel.

But the sanctions are the latest show of pressure by the US ahead of the talks, which are set to take place on Saturday in Oman.

“The Iranian regime’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons remains a grave threat to the US and a menace to regional stability and global security,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement, vowing to “disrupt any attempt by Iran to advance its nuclear programme”.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and US intelligence has not concluded that Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapon, saying only that the clerical state could quickly make a bomb if it chooses to do so.

Trump, who ripped up an earlier nuclear accord during his first time, has voiced hope for a diplomatic solution but has repeatedly warned of the use of force if talks fail.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that military action would be “inevitable” if talks drag on too long.

US Iran Rift
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Following through
Updated 09 Apr, 2025

Following through

Reconciliation, development, and deradicalisation initiatives cannot remain dormant words in a policy document.
Robe rebellion
09 Apr, 2025

Robe rebellion

THE unrest within the Islamabad High Court shows no sign of abating, and it is perhaps just as well that the ...
Fearing birth
09 Apr, 2025

Fearing birth

AMID dramatic aid cuts, the WHO has sounded the alarm about the dangers to Pakistan’s mothers and newborns, asking...
Meltdown
08 Apr, 2025

Meltdown

A full-blown trade war is upon us as the era of the rules-based, multilateral trading order is nearly over.
Settling differences
Updated 08 Apr, 2025

Settling differences

Unless there is a broad agreement on the path forward, the country will remain trapped in a cycle of recurring instability.
Glacial ingenuity
08 Apr, 2025

Glacial ingenuity

NECESSITY is indeed the mother of invention, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan. In these areas, where climate change...