Kurram’s long wait for relief convoy finally ends

• 40 trucks with essential goods reach restive district after three months

• Locals breathe sigh of relief, demand more convoys to facilitate travellers

KURRAM/PESHAWAR: After more than three months of road closure, a convoy of 40 trucks carrying essential goods and basic necessities that had been stuck for five days finally arrived in restive Kurram district on Wednesday.

“The provincial government has initiated relief operations in the affected areas of Kurram district to provide much-needed relief to the local population. As part of these efforts, a convoy of 40 vehicles carrying essential supplies has been successfully dispatched to Kurram,” said Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The convoy, which set out for the restive district last Saturday, became stuck at the Kurram-Hangu border after an attack on the vehicle of Deputy Commi­ssioner Javedullah Mehsud left him and six others injured.

Locals in Parachinar city, which had been facing severe shortages of food, medicine and other necessities due to the prolonged closure of the Thall-Parachinar road, expressed relief at the convoy’s arrival. They also urged the government to arrange similar convoys to facilitate travellers entering and leaving the district.

Barrister Saif said a convoy of 10 vehicles had already reached the Bagan area of Lower Kurram, while another convoy of 30 vehicles arrived in Parachinar and Upper Kurram. He emphasised that the government was consistently taking steps to provide relief to the affected population and these convoys were a critical part of ongoing efforts.

He said the relief operations were made possible following successful negotiations late on Tuesday. “The negotiations, involving the Grand Jirga, Kurram Peace Committee, and local peace committees, led to an agreement with protesters to remove road barriers and allow the transportation of relief goods,” he added.

Barrister Saif reiterated that restoring peace and order in the region remained a top priority for the provincial government, with all necessary measures being taken to address the needs of the affected population. He also announced that additional relief convoys will soon be dispatched to ensure that communities receive adequate supplies.

He highlighted the significant role of jirgas and peace committees in achieving long-term stability and assured that the government would strengthen collaboration with these groups and involve all stakeholders in the peace process.

He said the government is not only focused on immediate relief but also developing comprehensive plans for the long-term development and stability of the affected areas. “Development cannot happen without peace, and we are committed to ensuring complete tranquillity in the region.”

Interim Kurram Deputy Com­m­issioner Ashfaq Khan told Dawn that the first convoy carrying food and basic necessities had arrived peacefully in Parachinar, describing the development as a positive step towards peace.

He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the attack on Javedullah Mehsud, urging the locals to cooperate with authorities to maintain stability.

Kurram MPA Ali Hadi Irfani told Dawn that the convoy’s arrival was made possible through the efforts of the local administration, adding that work was underway to dispatch additional convoys and implement the 14-point peace agreement. He also called for travel convoys to facilitate residents needing to leave or return to the district.

Nazeer Ahmed, a local trade leader, told Dawn that the convoy arriving in Parachinar did not consist of government aid but rather goods purchased by local traders. He added that a significant amount of food, including vegetables and poultry, had perished due to the road closure, resulting in heavy financial losses for traders.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said in a statement that the arrival of relief convoys in different parts of Kurram marked significant progress in the rehabilitation process. He said a convoy carrying essential relief goods had successfully reached the affected areas, providing much-needed support to residents. “This achievement reflects the collective efforts of the Kurram Jirga, peace committees, and the people of Kurram district,” he added.

The Thall-Parachinar road had been closed for over 90 days following an Oct 12 attack in the Kunj Alizai area that left more than a dozen people dead. On Nov 21, another attack on a convoy killed over 40 people and injured dozens near the Bagan area. Since then, clashes have claimed over 130 lives.

On Jan 1, the warring factions in the district signed a 14-point peace agreement, committing to dismantle bunkers within a month and providing the government with a plan to de-weaponise the district within 15 days.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025