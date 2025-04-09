E-Paper | April 09, 2025

HRCP, PPP slam ‘baseless’ FIA inquiry on ex-senator Farhatullah Babar

Imran Gabol | Nadir Guramani Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 08:17pm

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and PPP on Wednesday condemned an inquiry by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on former senator Farhatullah Babar over a “citizen’s complaint” alleging “corruption, tax evasion and illicit asset accumulation”.

Sources told Dawn.com that Babar had already appeared before the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Cell in Islamabad a day before the Eid holidays to respond to the notice, issued by the FIA over a complaint filed by a citizen in Rawalpindi’s Morgah locale.

The FIA had asked Babar to produce documents about his income and assets after the Eid holidays, to which Babar requested that the FIA provide him with a copy of the complaint as well as copies of notices issued by the Federal Board of Revenue and any other documents based on the complainant’s allegations.

The HRCP issued a statement on X condemning the FIA’s inquiry, stating that the probe’s basis on a citizen’s complaint “raises serious doubts as to its legitimacy”.

“Based on a private citizen’s complaint, the timing of this probe raises serious doubts as to its legitimacy, given that Mr Babar — who has been the driving force behind some of Pakistan’s most progressive legislation and also serves on HRCP’s governing council — has long been a vocal critic of state policies and institutions,” the rights body wrote.

HRCP called the inquiry an “example of the state weaponising legal machinery to silence dissent and harass those who speak up”.

It added that the inquiry was “a dangerous precedent, especially when the individual in question has contributed significantly to Pakistan’s democratic and human rights causes”.

“HRCP stands in solidarity with Mr Babar and demands that the inquiry be withdrawn and Mr Babar be issued a public apology by the state,” the statement reads.

PPP MNA and Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri also issued a statement criticising the FIA’s “baseless” inquiry, calling it “regrettable” that the ex-PPP leader and former senator was under investigation.

“It is extremely concerning that the FIA ​​has initiated a baseless inquiry against Farhatullah Babar,” Marri said.

“For decades, Babar sahib stood with the oppressed, raised his voice for human rights and demanded accountability before the authorities with dignity and moral insight,” she added, hailing Babar as “a shining example of honesty, principles and commitment to democratic values”.

She lamented that it was “ridiculous” that Babar was subject to an inquiry for alleged misuse of power when he did not hold “any government position for the last decade”.

“This inquiry, apparently initiated on the basis of a private complaint, is not only untimely but also has suspicious motives,” Marri alleged. “Such tactics not only undermine public trust in institutions but also demoralise those who dare to speak the truth.”

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry also expressed his shock over the inquiry on “one of the finest souls in Pakistani politics” in a post on X.

“His views on democracy and republic are known since decades [and] his integrity is beyond doubt,” Chaudhry wrote. “This is too much and against every norm.”

Several prominent journalists also condemned the FIA’s move.

