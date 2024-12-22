E-Paper | December 22, 2024

Medical supplies shortage in Parachinar has left 50 children dead since road closure: officials

Javid Hussain Published December 22, 2024 Updated December 22, 2024 06:10pm
At least 50 children in Parachinar have died due to a shortage of medicine. — Photo courtesy: Author
At least 50 children in Parachinar have died due to a shortage of medicine. — Photo courtesy: Author

At least 50 children have died in Parachinar due to the recent shortage of medicines caused by the closure of roads leading to the city in the aftermath of armed violence between warring tribes last month in the restive Kurram tribal district, officials said.

Thousands of people have been stranded in Parachinar because of clashes that have killed at least 130 people since last month.

Residents have reported food and medicine shortages in parts of the Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, as the government struggles to end a reignited feud between tribes stemming from decades-old tensions over farmland.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali, a paediatrician at the DHQ Hospital in Parachinar, told Dawn.com today that 51 children in the city had died due to a “shortage of medicine”, adding that the situation was getting worse due to a lack of medical oxygen and heating apparatus.

Philanthropist Faisal Edhi corroborated the figure, stating that more than 50 children had died in the hospitals in Parachinar due to a lack of treatment.

Separately, at least 45 people in “critical condition” were moved to different hospitals in the provincial capital from Kurram via air ambulances over the past four days, Edhi Foundation official Saad Edhi told Dawn.com, adding that three dead were sent back to the conflict-ridden area.

Saad said that while the Edhi Foundation would continue to provide its services in the region, the problems in the city were not solvable via an air ambulance.

“The government should open the routes by tonight so that normalcy can be brought back to the area,” he said, adding that around 2,000kg worth of medicines supplies were delivered to the area.

Ali Hadi Irfani, an MPA from Kurram, also said that rather than concerning itself with “unnecessary decisions”, the government should immediately open transportation routes.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...
Strange claim
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Strange claim

In all likelihood, Pakistan and US will continue to be ‘frenemies'.
Media strangulation
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Media strangulation

Administration must decide whether it wishes to be remembered as an enabler or an executioner of press freedom.
Israeli rampage
21 Dec, 2024

Israeli rampage

ALONG with the genocide in Gaza, Israel has embarked on a regional rampage, attacking Arab and Muslim states with...