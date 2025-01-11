E-Paper | January 11, 2025

Naqvi, Fazl discuss jirga’s role in Kurram peace

Kalbe Ali Published January 11, 2025 Updated January 11, 2025 11:20am
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at latter’s residence, on Friday.—APP
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at latter’s residence, on Friday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Just days after JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman unleashed strong criticism against the government and state functionaries for what he said ‘fanning sectarianism’ in the country, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called upon him at his residence and discussed the overall security situation, especially efforts for peace in Kurram district.

Mr Naqvi visited Maulana Fazl to inquire after his health, as the JUI-F chief had been advised complete bed rest by doctors last month due to swelling in his left foot, according to an interior ministry’s statement issued on Friday.

“During the meeting, Moh­sin Naqvi inquired about Mau­­lana Fazlur Rehman’s well-being and expressed good wi­­shes for his health,” it added.

While discussing the country’s overall situation with the Maulana, especially efforts for peace in Kurram district, the minister said all stakeholders were taken into confidence for peace, but some elements deliberately misrepresented the Kurram issue.

Mr Naqvi praised the sincere efforts of the grand jirga for improving the situation. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the arrival of relief convoys in Parachinar.

Meanwhile, JUI-F sources said that the Maulana had expressed concerns over the alleged role of state functionaries in ‘fanning sectarianism’ in the country, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said the Maulana had referred to the frontline role played by a non-political proscribed party at the time peace negotiations were being held by the grand jirga.

Sources in the JUI-F said some entities backed the emergence of banned Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), the reincarnation of Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, as the so called representative of the Sunni tribes in Kurram. Maulana Fazl then said the religious groups should not be blamed for fomenting sectarian unrest, rather held government responsible for it.

Meanwhile, responding to the query by Dawn, spokesperson for JUI-F Aslam Ghauri said peace efforts were initiated by Maulana Fazl and it was his party’s stated policy that the dispute in Kurram was that of “tribal in nature and not sectarian”.

“We have very good relations with Sunni elders as well as those belonging to Shia school of thought,” Mr Ghauri said, adding, “They trust us. But when the resolution of issue was near, the convoy was ambushed and we were told to withdraw from the frontline due to seriousness of the security situation.”

Mr Ghauri said Maulana and the minister did not discuss anything related to the PTI, as currently the party was engaged in direct talks with the government.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...
E-governance
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

E-governance

Wishing for a viable e-governance system seems like a pipe dream when stable internet connectivity is not guaranteed.
Khuzdar rampage
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

Khuzdar rampage

Authorities must explain how terrorists were able to commandeer the area for eight hours.
Beyond wheelchairs
10 Jan, 2025

Beyond wheelchairs

THE KP government’s Rs370m assistance programme for persons with disabilities is a positive step, not only in ...