Naqvi, Fazl discuss jirga’s role in Kurram peace

ISLAMABAD: Just days after JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman unleashed strong criticism against the government and state functionaries for what he said ‘fanning sectarianism’ in the country, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called upon him at his residence and discussed the overall security situation, especially efforts for peace in Kurram district.

Mr Naqvi visited Maulana Fazl to inquire after his health, as the JUI-F chief had been advised complete bed rest by doctors last month due to swelling in his left foot, according to an interior ministry’s statement issued on Friday.

“During the meeting, Moh­sin Naqvi inquired about Mau­­lana Fazlur Rehman’s well-being and expressed good wi­­shes for his health,” it added.

While discussing the country’s overall situation with the Maulana, especially efforts for peace in Kurram district, the minister said all stakeholders were taken into confidence for peace, but some elements deliberately misrepresented the Kurram issue.

Mr Naqvi praised the sincere efforts of the grand jirga for improving the situation. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the arrival of relief convoys in Parachinar.

Meanwhile, JUI-F sources said that the Maulana had expressed concerns over the alleged role of state functionaries in ‘fanning sectarianism’ in the country, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said the Maulana had referred to the frontline role played by a non-political proscribed party at the time peace negotiations were being held by the grand jirga.

Sources in the JUI-F said some entities backed the emergence of banned Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), the reincarnation of Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, as the so called representative of the Sunni tribes in Kurram. Maulana Fazl then said the religious groups should not be blamed for fomenting sectarian unrest, rather held government responsible for it.

Meanwhile, responding to the query by Dawn, spokesperson for JUI-F Aslam Ghauri said peace efforts were initiated by Maulana Fazl and it was his party’s stated policy that the dispute in Kurram was that of “tribal in nature and not sectarian”.

“We have very good relations with Sunni elders as well as those belonging to Shia school of thought,” Mr Ghauri said, adding, “They trust us. But when the resolution of issue was near, the convoy was ambushed and we were told to withdraw from the frontline due to seriousness of the security situation.”

Mr Ghauri said Maulana and the minister did not discuss anything related to the PTI, as currently the party was engaged in direct talks with the government.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2025