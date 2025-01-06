E-Paper | January 06, 2025

84 Hindu pilgrims arrive from India

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 05:46am
LAHORE: Hindu pilgrims, accompanied by officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board, speak to the media upon their arrival at Wagah border from India, on Sunday, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in Sindh.—Courtesy ETPB
LAHORE: Hindu pilgrims, accompanied by officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board, speak to the media upon their arrival at Wagah border from India, on Sunday, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in Sindh.—Courtesy ETPB

LAHORE: A group of 84 Hindu pilgrims arrived in Pakistan from India on Sunday to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi, Sindh.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary for Shrines, Saifullah Khokhar, received the pilgrims at the Wagah Border and presented bouquets on behalf of the board’s chairman, Syed Ataur Rehman.

Mr Khokhar assured that all necessary arrangements, including foolproof security and medical facilities, had been put in place to ensure a safe and comfortable visit for the pilgrims.

The group travelled directly from Wagah Border to Shadani Darbar, where the main religious rituals and celebrations will take place.

During their stay, the pilgrims are also scheduled to visit other religious sites, including Yog Mata Mandir in Aqilpur, Ghotki, Pano Aqil, Sukkur and the historic Sadhu Bela Temple.

In addition, the pilgrims will spend a day in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak, on Jan 14 before returning to India on Jan 15.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 94 visas to Indian pilgrims for the event under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, which facilitates religious visits between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poll petitions’ delay
Updated 06 Jan, 2025

Poll petitions’ delay

THOUGH electoral transparency and justice are essential for the health of any democracy, the relevant quarters in...
Migration racket
06 Jan, 2025

Migration racket

A KEY part of dismantling human smuggling and illegal migration rackets in the country — along with busting the...
Power planning
06 Jan, 2025

Power planning

THE National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the power sector regulator, has rightly blamed poor planning for...
Confused state
Updated 05 Jan, 2025

Confused state

WHEN it comes to combatting violent terrorism, the state’s efforts seem to be suffering from a lack of focus. The...
Born into hunger
05 Jan, 2025

Born into hunger

OVER 18.2 million children — 35 every minute — were born into hunger in 2024, with Pakistan accounting for 1.4m...
Tourism triumph
05 Jan, 2025

Tourism triumph

THE inclusion of Gilgit-Baltistan in CNN’s list of top 25 destinations to visit in 2025 is a proud moment for...