Kurram DC injured in firing on convoy near Bagan: KP govt spokesperson

Manzoor Ali | Javid Hussain Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 12:35pm
An ambulance stands outside Alizai Hospital on January 4. — Photo via Javid Hussain
Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud was injured when unknown assailants fired at a convoy he was travelling in near Bagan on Saturday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed.

Barrister Saif said that arrangements were being made to shift the DC to Peshawar via helicopter after he was brought to Alizai hospital, adding that his condition is said to be out of danger.

“The convoy has been stopped for now due to security reasons,” said the spokesperson, who was present at the scene along with the Kokat Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the attack.

“Firing on an aid convoy is clear proof of incompetence and failure of the provincial government,” Kundi was quoted as saying in a post on X by PPP.

The governor added that he would pray for the speedy recovery of DC Mehsud.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the incident, terming it a “conspiracy to sabotage the peace agreement,” according to a statement on X by the interior ministry.

Just days earlier, the KP government on Wednesday said that both warring sides in Kurram districts had finally signed a peace agreement after more than three weeks of efforts to broker a ceasefire amid violence in the area.

Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since November, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades.

Today’s incident comes as an aid convoy carrying food and other basic necessities was expected to leave for Kurram, ending the over 80-day-long road blockade of the restive region.

However, the main sit-in against road closures in the district — being staged outside the Parachinar Press Club — would continue, as its organisers decided to keep their agitation going until roads are open and secure.

Another protest, demanding compensation for damage caused to homes and markets, is also underway in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram.

Barri­ster Saif had said in a statement that all travel and security-related arrangements were in place for the protection of the convoy.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

