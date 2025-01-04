E-Paper | January 04, 2025

Aid convoy set to depart for Parachinar today

Javid Hussain Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 08:47am
A SIT-IN against road closures in Kurram continues outside the Parachinar Press Club, on Friday.—Photo by the writer
A SIT-IN against road closures in Kurram continues outside the Parachinar Press Club, on Friday.—Photo by the writer

• Barrister Saif says preparations, security arrangements in place for first such convoy to travel by road after 80 days of closures
• Locals decide to keep protests going until roads actually reopen

KURRAM: A convoy carrying food and other basic necessities is expected to leave for Kurram district on Saturday (today), ending the over 80-day-long road blockade of the restive region.

However, the main sit-in against road closures in the district — being staged outside the Parachinar Press Club — will continue, as its organisers decided to keep their agitation going until roads are open and secure.

Another protest, demanding compensation for damage caused to homes and markets, is also underway in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barri­ster Muhammad Ali Saif said all arrangements, including security measures were in place for the protection of convoy that is expec­ted to head to Kurram today (Saturday).

In a statement, Barrister Saif said that all travel and security-related arrangements were in place.

The Thall-Parachinar road, which is district’s main road, has been closed since Nov 21, 2024, when an attack on a convoy left more than 40 people dead in Lower Kurram. The subsequent unrest claimed over a hundred lives, and created a severe shortage of medicines, edibles and other essentials in the remote parts of the district.

Kurram Deputy Commi­ssioner Javed Mehsud told Dawn that following Wednesday’s peace agreement between the warring sides, peace committees comprising local elders and politicians had been formed.

He said that Lower Kurram’s peace committee would comprise 27 members, including Pir Haider Ali Shah, Haji Faizullah, Hussain Ali Shah Alhussiani and Haji Noor Jaf Ali, while the Upper Kurram peace committee would have 48 members, including Sajid Hussain Turi, MPA Ali Hadi, Muzamil Shah, Syed Kazim Hussain and Syed Wali.

DC Mehsud said that following the guarantees offered by the local peace committees, a convoy carrying edibles and other essential items would leave for Parachinar on Saturday. He said that a police party would protect the convoy, while personnel from other law enforcement agencies would also be on hand to assist police, in case of any eventuality.

He acknowledged that the prolonged road closures had heaped miseries on locals, who were forced to make do without necessary medicines, food and other daily-use items.

Talking about efforts at disarmament, DC Mehsud said that both sides had been asked for a timetable for the demolition of bunkers and surrendering of arms within a fortnight, adding that all existing bunkers would be demolished within a month.

In a separate statement, KP

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry called on the peace committees to fully support the government and law enforcement agencies in their efforts.

He said that both the federal and provincial governments would extend all kind of support to ensure the success of the peace agreement. He also called on the peace committees to ensure that no miscreant could sabotage the convoy or the peace agreement.

Mr Chaudhry also thanked local elders for making the peace deal possible.

Meanwhile, six jirga members from the Muqbal, Para Chamkani and Mangal areas, who could not sign the peace agreement earlier, have also signed the document, jirga member Haji Swab Khan Jagi told Dawn.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2025

