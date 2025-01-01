Peace brokered in Kurram as warring sides sign agreement: KP govt spokesperson

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said on Wednesday that both warring sides in Kurram districts finally signed a peace agreement after more than three weeks of efforts to broker a ceasefire amid violence in the area.

The Grand Jirga was working towards a peace accord that would lead to the reopening of roads in restive Kurram. The efforts hit a snag on Tuesday, as two representatives from Lower Kurram were not available, delaying the solemnisation of an agreement between the warring sides.

Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since last month, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades. Residents in Upper Kurram’s Parachinar have also been staging a sit-in since December 20, which a Dawn.com correspondent confirmed was continuing today, against the law and order situation there as well as road closures.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif announced the development in a statement issued today.

He said that one of the warring parties had signed the document a few days ago while the other side signed it today.

He said both sides agreed to surrender their weapons and demolish their bunkers.

Barrister Saif said the peace agreement would usher the district in a “new era of peace and development”, adding that calm and security would soon be restored in the restive district.

He added that convoys would leave for Parachinar on Saturday.

Malik Syed Asghar, a jirga member, told Dawn.com that both sides signed the peace document and the reservations of both sides were addressed. He said that a formal announcement of the peace agreement would be made at the Governor House Peshawar.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur praised the development, saying the provincial government’s efforts for a peaceful resolution of the issue had borne fruit.

“The signing of the agreement between the parties is a significant step towards a sustainable resolution of the Kurram issue.

“I welcome this significant step and congratulate all the partners. I hope this agreement will provide a strong foundation for a sustainable resolution of the Kurram issue,” he said in a statement, adding that the development was a “matter of joy” and would lead to the opening of land routes to the affected district.

“This agreement is a clear message to the elements spreading hatred between the parties that the people of the region are peace-loving. I appeal to the parties to reject the elements spreading hatred and create unity in their ranks.

“It is our effort and desire that the problems faced by the people of Kurram are resolved soon and normal life is restored there.”

The chief minister said that fighting and violence were not the solution to any problem, adding that issues and disputes should always resolved through negotiations.

“Violence always gives rise to violence which is not in the interest of the parties, the region or the government.”

More to follow.