E-Paper | December 31, 2024

UN condemns Taliban ban on Afghan women working at NGOs

AFP Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 04:17pm
Afghan women walk along a roadside early morning on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif on December 30, 2024. — AFP
Afghan women walk along a roadside early morning on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif on December 30, 2024. — AFP

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said Tuesday that Afghanistan’s governing Taliban authorities must reverse their ban on Afghan women working for NGOs.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, women have been progressively erased from public spaces, prompting the United Nations to denounce the “gender apartheid” the administration has established.

“I am deeply alarmed at the recent announcement by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan that non-governmental organisations’ licenses will be revoked if they continue to employ Afghan women. This is absolutely the wrong path being taken,” Turk said in a statement.

He said that in a letter dated Thursday, the Taliban’s economy ministry ordered national and international NGOs to comply with a decree issued two years ago that bars them from employing Afghan women.

“The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains dire, with more than half the population living in poverty. NGOs play a vital role in providing critical life-saving assistance — to Afghan women, men, girls and boys — and this measure will directly impact the ability of the population to receive humanitarian aid,” said Turk.

“I once again urge the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to revoke this deeply discriminatory decree and all other measures which seek to eradicate women and girls’ access to education, work and public services, including healthcare, and that restrict their freedom of movement.

“No country can progress — politically, economically or socially — while excluding half of its population from public life.

“For the future of Afghanistan, the de facto authorities must change course.”

Taliban authorities have banned post-primary education for girls and women, restricted employment and blocked access to parks and other public places.

A recent law prohibits women from singing or reciting poetry in public under the Taliban government’s ultra-strict application of Islamic law. It also encourages them to “veil” their voices and bodies outside the home.

Some local radio and television stations have also stopped broadcasting female voices.

The Taliban administration claims that Islamic law “guarantees” the rights of Afghan men and women.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Age of anger

Age of anger

Arifa Noor
Discussions on Pakistani politics can be so focused on personalities that little else seems to matter.

Editorial

Charter of economy
Updated 31 Dec, 2024

Charter of economy

Before a consensus on economy is sought, the govt must resolve tensions with the opposition and reduce political temperatures.
Madressah compromise
31 Dec, 2024

Madressah compromise

A CLASH between the ruling coalition and the clerical old guard over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act,...
Safety at work
31 Dec, 2024

Safety at work

PAKISTAN’S first comprehensive occupational safety and health (OSH) profile exposes the inadequacies of worker...
Climate reckoning
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

Climate reckoning

Pakistan cannot afford to wait for global consensus to act. We are indeed living in what scientists describe as “a dangerous new era”.
SOE burden
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

SOE burden

PAKISTAN’S state-owned enterprises are haemorrhaging, putting a tremendous burden on the debt-ridden ...
Unlearning hate
30 Dec, 2024

Unlearning hate

THE problem of xenophobia and intolerance are deep-rooted in our society. An important study conducted some years ...