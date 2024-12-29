Quetta records 65 acts of terrorism in 2024

QUETTA: As many as 365 people, including security personnel, have been martyred and several injured in terrorist attacks, targeted killings, bomb blasts, landmine explosions and criminal activities so far this year in the provincial capital.

While overall crime rate decreased, those related to motorcycle and car snatching increased during the year.

Quetta DIG Atizaz Ahmed Goraya disclosed these facts at a press conference here on Saturday. SSP Operations Muhammad Baloch, SSP Traffic Behram Mandokhail and other senior police officers accompanied him.

At the outset, DIG Goraya explained that Quetta is divided into four police divisions, each led by an SSP. The city has 31 police stations, including a female police station. Approximately 1,000 personnel are serving in various duties besides regular policing.

He mentioned that in 2024, 1,224 foreign nationals visited Quetta. Six polio campaigns were conducted in the city with police security. This year, eight police officers were martyred, 5,988 FIRs were registered, nearly 7,000 individuals were arrested, and 115 murders were reported. He said that police also recovered 26 vehicles and 351 motorcycles, which were stolen from different areas of Quetta.

He said that the police arrested 809 people in connection with illegal drugs trade, while the Serious Commission Crime Wing resolved 17 blind cases and worked on 16 others.

He stated that 65 terrorism incidents took place in Quetta, including one suicide attack, 44 hand grenade attacks and 28 bomb attacks. The banned organisations accepted responsibility for these attacks.

He added that incidents of motorbike and car theft had increased this year. There were 782 narcotics cases, and 800 suspects were arrested. A total of 698 police constables were recruited in Quetta, and Rs92 million was collected through fines in 2024.

Under the police’s self-accountability process, 19 police officers involved in corruption and other cases were dismissed. He mentioned that the police had set up an online complaint centre for citizens’ convenience, where complaints could be lodged. These complaints were being forwarded to the deputy commissioner’s office.

To address the rise in mobile phone thefts, a service for checking IMEI numbers online had been introduced, and a police app launched.

DIG Goraya also said 140 new positions had been created in the traffic police, and training centres were being established for citizens’ convenience.

Regarding individuals’ involvement in terrorism, he confirmed data on these suspects had been collected. Discussing the kidnapping of 11-year-old student on Nov 15, he confirmed the child was abducted from Quetta in a case of kidnapping for ransom. He claimed that the police had tracked down the kidnappers, but added that the case would not be considered solved until and unless the student was safely recovered.

