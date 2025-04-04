E-Paper | April 04, 2025

Five actors get notices during minister’s visits to theatres in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 4, 2025 Updated April 4, 2025 09:25am

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari conducted surprise visits to various theatres in Lahore, including Mehfil Theatre, Prince Theatre, and Tamaseel Theatre and issued show-cause notices five actors.

During the visits, the minister inspected the cafeterias, dressing rooms, and halls of these theatres to assess the overall environment and standards.

Expressing dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness and administrative mismanagement of these establishments, she also voiced concern about “inappropriate” songs and the “indecent” attire of female performers. The minister emphasised that vulgarity and obscenity will not be tolerated in Punjab’s theatres.

Later, show-cause notices were issued to actors Sajan Abbas, Neeli, Saima Khan, Nayab Khan, and Sonu Butt.

Ms Bokhari warned that any performer found violating the SOPs in future will have to face a lifetime ban.

She also expressed dissatisfaction over the working of the Punjab Arts Council officials, stressing that all stakeholders must act responsibly to improve the theatre environment.

“I do not wish to take away anyone’s livelihood,” she stated, adding, “But those who are ruining the theatre culture will no longer be allowed to work in Punjab.”

The minister urged theatre owners to produce quality dramas with meaningful themes to provide the public with healthy entertainment.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2025

