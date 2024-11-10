World leaders condemn suicide bombing at Quetta railway station

ISLAMABAD: World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Malaysian Premier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish foreign minister and British High Commissioner on Saturday conveyed their condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following a devastating terrorist attack at Quetta railway station.

The suicide bombing also drew condemnation from political and religious leaders from across Pakistan.

In a letter, President Putin expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed the lives of several civilians, including women and children, and left many others injured.

He strongly condemned the “barbaric crime,” calling for justice for those responsible. He underscored Russia’s solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming Russia’s commitment to close cooperation with Pakistani authorities in combatting extremism and protecting citizens from violent acts.

UN, Russia, US, UK, Turkiye, Malaysia leadership deplore attack

“We are determined to continue close cooperation with our Pakistani partners against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” Putin wrote. He expressed Russia’s determination to assist in the fight against heinous crimes.

Also, the US mission to Pakistan extended condolences to the victims and their families and assured Islamabad of assistance in the fight against terrorists.

In a condolence message, the US mission stated: “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We will continue to stand by Pakistan in preventing such acts of terrorism against civilians and soldiers.”

Malaysian PM conveys sympathies

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his heartfelt condolence and sympathies over the incident.

“On behalf of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, who mourn this senseless and devastating loss,” the Malaysian PM wrote on X. Malaysia stands firmly in solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its steadfast fight against terrorism, he added.

Turkiye condemned the terrorist attack, extended condolences to the people of Pakistan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. “We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the Turkish ministry of foreign minister said in a letter.

UK calls it divisive act

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, condemned the “horrific” bombing, stating that such actions sow the seeds of division.

“My sympathies are with the families of the victims and the injured,” said Marriott, adding that the UK stands with Pakistan in condemning terrorism. She reaffirmed Britain’s support for Pakistan in its fight against extremism and violence.

UN chief slams attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the “heinous” attack and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

He sent his condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the people and government of Pakistan. He wished a speedy recovery to all those injured, expressing the hope that those responsible for this “heinous attack will be held accountable”.

Resolve to eradicate terrorism renewed

Besides acting president Yousaf Raza Gillani and premier Shehbaz Sharif, political, military and religious leadership in the country condemned the terrorist attack.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir reaffirmed commitment towards eradicating menace of terrorism, emphasising that this mission would be pursued with collective determination.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz condemned the bombing, offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Also, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi condemned the incident, with the latter suggesting the government review its Afghan policy to ensure Pakistan’s “goodwill is not misused”.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2024