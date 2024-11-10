E-Paper | November 10, 2024

World leaders condemn suicide bombing at Quetta railway station

Agencies Published November 10, 2024 Updated November 10, 2024 09:07am
The roof of a platform of Quetta railway station is ripped off and passengers’ belongings are scattered on the floor after the suicide bombing, on Saturday.—AFP
The roof of a platform of Quetta railway station is ripped off and passengers’ belongings are scattered on the floor after the suicide bombing, on Saturday.—AFP

ISLAMABAD: World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Malaysian Premier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish foreign minister and British High Commissioner on Saturday conveyed their condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following a devastating terrorist attack at Quetta railway station.

The suicide bombing also drew condemnation from political and religious leaders from across Pakistan.

In a letter, President Putin expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed the lives of several civilians, including women and children, and left many others injured.

He strongly condemned the “barbaric crime,” calling for justice for those responsible. He underscored Russia’s solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming Russia’s commitment to close cooperation with Pakistani authorities in combatting extremism and protecting citizens from violent acts.

UN, Russia, US, UK, Turkiye, Malaysia leadership deplore attack

“We are determined to continue close cooperation with our Pakistani partners against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” Putin wrote. He expressed Russia’s determination to assist in the fight against heinous crimes.

Also, the US mission to Pakistan extended condolences to the victims and their families and assured Islamabad of assistance in the fight against terrorists.

In a condolence message, the US mission stated: “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We will continue to stand by Pakistan in preventing such acts of terrorism against civilians and soldiers.”

Malaysian PM conveys sympathies

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his heartfelt condolence and sympathies over the incident.

“On behalf of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, who mourn this senseless and devastating loss,” the Malaysian PM wrote on X. Malaysia stands firmly in solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its steadfast fight against terrorism, he added.

Turkiye condemned the terrorist attack, extended condolences to the people of Pakistan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. “We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the Turkish ministry of foreign minister said in a letter.

UK calls it divisive act

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, condemned the “horrific” bombing, stating that such actions sow the seeds of division.

“My sympathies are with the families of the victims and the injured,” said Marriott, adding that the UK stands with Pakistan in condemning terrorism. She reaffirmed Britain’s support for Pakistan in its fight against extremism and violence.

UN chief slams attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the “heinous” attack and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

He sent his condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the people and government of Pakistan. He wished a speedy recovery to all those injured, expressing the hope that those responsible for this “heinous attack will be held accountable”.

Resolve to eradicate terrorism renewed

Besides acting president Yousaf Raza Gillani and premier Shehbaz Sharif, political, military and religious leadership in the country condemned the terrorist attack.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir reaffirmed commitment towards eradicating menace of terrorism, emphasising that this mission would be pursued with collective determination.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz condemned the bombing, offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Also, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi condemned the incident, with the latter suggesting the government review its Afghan policy to ensure Pakistan’s “goodwill is not misused”.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Quetta bombing
Updated 10 Nov, 2024

Quetta bombing

THERE appears to be no end to the stream of violent incidents occurring in Balochistan, indicating a clear failure ...
Burdened courts
10 Nov, 2024

Burdened courts

ACCORDING to recent reports, the new chief justice has set about implementing a recently adopted plan for clearing...
Playing in Pakistan
10 Nov, 2024

Playing in Pakistan

MOHSIN Naqvi, Pakistan’s cricket chief, has shown a brave face. Now he has to be unrelenting and put the onus on...
Wake-up call
Updated 09 Nov, 2024

Wake-up call

Pakistan must heed UN's wake-up call and bring its laws and practices in line with its international human rights obligations.
Foreign banks’ exit
09 Nov, 2024

Foreign banks’ exit

WHY are foreign banks leaving Pakistan? In the last couple of decades, we have seen a number of global banking...
Kurram protest
09 Nov, 2024

Kurram protest

FED up with the state’s apathy towards their plight, the people of Kurram tribal district took to the streets on...