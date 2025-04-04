Security forces neutralise 2 terrorists during operation in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

Security forces on Friday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Blueda area of Balochistan’s Kech district, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security personnel carried out Friday’s operation based on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

Security forces “effectively engaged” the terrorists’ location and after an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were “sent to hell”, the statement read.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against law enforcement agencies … [and] innocent civilians”.

“[A] sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement concluded.

Also on Friday, the army’s upper echelon vowed to thwart the “nefarious designs” of foreign proxies and hostile internal actors, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, the Corps Commanders’ Conference reaffirmed, “No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan and [the] nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies, including social disruptive elements and their so-called political supporters, advancing their narrow political interests at the cost of stability and prosperity of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan.”

Militant violence and security operations intensified in the country in March 2025, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The think tank reported 105 militant attacks during the month, resulting in 228 fatalities, including 73 security personnel, 67 civilians, and 88 militants. Additionally, 258 people were injured, comprising 129 security personnel and civilians.