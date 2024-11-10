PTI leaders booked, face terror charge over Quetta clashes

ISLAMABAD / QUETTA: As a police station registered an FIR against the workers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for multiple offences on Saturday, the opposition party alleged that while the Balochistan government was quick in opening fire on peaceful protesters, it has miserably failed in providing security to the general public.

The case against PTI activists was registered a day after the party in violation of a ban attempted to hold a rally in Quetta and resultant clashes with the police left eight cops and six others injured.

On Friday night, 57 leaders and supporters of PTI were detained and the case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station on Saturday.

The 11 charges under which the FIR was registered include attempted to murder, interference in official duties, and terrorism.

PTI says Balochistan govt is tough only on peaceful citizens

According to the police, the charges stem from an unauthorised PTI rally at Hockey Chowk, where the party leaders and supporters allegedly clashed with the police attempting to halt the gathering. The situation escalated, resulting in stone pelting, attacks, and violent altercations.

While assailing the police action, the PTI said that the Balochistan government can only fire bullets and launch crackdown on peaceful and unarmed people, for it has miserably failed in ensuring protection to the lives of people and restoring law and order in the province.

Meanwhile, the PTI vehemently denounced the suicide attack at the Quetta railway station and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of innocent lives.

Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a statement, said the PTI leadership criticised the government’s inability to protect citizens.

He urged the government to provide quality medical care to the injured and wished them speedy recovery.

Mr Akram stated that the govt had catastrophically failed to protect citizens’ lives and properties of people, as terrorism surged nationwide due to the “imposed” government’s incompetence, ineptitude, and misguided priorities.

He expressed sympathy and condolence with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the railway station blast on Saturday and assured them of PTI’s complete solidarity in the testing time.

