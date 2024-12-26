Bushra Bibi granted interim bail in Nov 26 protest cases

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Thursday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, in cases related to last month’s violent protest staged by the party.

On Nov 13, Imran issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

A day of pitched battles between security forces and PTI protesters across the federal capital ended in a hasty retreat of the party’s top leadership and supporters from the Red Zone in the early hours of Nov 27.

At least six lives were lost in the three days of protests, which included a policeman and three Rangers officials who were knocked down by a speeding vehicle, officials and hospital sources said. Claims and counter-claims over deaths purportedly caused by law-enforcement action against the PTI marchers remain a major bone of contention between the government and the opposition party.

On December 2, an Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran, Bushra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 93 others in a case related to the protests.

On Dec 13, a journalist associated with a foreign media organisation got a case registered against Gandapur and Bushra and other leaders of the party.

A week later, the PTI leadership, including Imran, Bushra and Gandapur were booked on a murder charge after an official of Rangers succumbed to his injury sustained during last month’s violent protest staged by the party.

On Thursday, district and sessions court judge Shabbir Bhatti heard the interim bail applications filed by Bushra in the Nov 26 protest cases.

He granted her interim bail till January 13 against bonds of Rs50,000.

Bushra appeared in the courtroom along with her lawyers. One case against her was registered at the Tarnol police station, while three cases were registered at the Ramna police station.