Army will ensure robust security framework to protect investor interests, confidence in Balochistan: COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said the military would ensure a robust security framework and proactive measures to protect the interests and confidence of Pakistan’s partners and investors in Balochistan.

His comments came during the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25), a two-day event hosted by the country to promote mining and mineral investment opportunities across the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The high-level event will be attended by around 300 foreign delegates.

According to state-run Pakistan Television (PTV), the army chief said the military would ensure that a “robust security framework — along with proactive measures — is built to protect the interests and confidence of partners and investors looking to invest in Balochistan.”

“I firmly believe that Pakistan is poised to emerge as a leader in the global mineral economy,” the army chief said, according to PTV News.

He said that the army welcomed international institutions to come and share their expertise with Pakistan, explore investment opportunities and partner with the country in developing its vast resource potential.

“To tap Pakistan’s mineral wealth, engineers, geologists, operators and many expert miners are needed,” COAS Munir said, adding that the military was also sending students abroad for training to develop the sector.

“Twenty-seven Pakistani students from Balochistan are undergoing training in mineral exploration in Zambia and Argentina currently,” he said.

He added that Pakistan’s goal was to create manpower, experts and human resources for the mineral sector, adding that economic security has emerged as an important component of national security.

“The development of upstream and downstream mineral industries in Pakistan will also be ensured,” the army chief said.

“It is important that investment is made in refining and value addition in Pakistan to improve cost efficiency and diversify markets,” he said.

He said that with the vast mineral reserves in the country, expertise and a transparent mineral policy, there was no room for despair and inaction.

“Let us move forward, and struggle for the country and yourself,” he said.

The military chief assured partners and investors that it was a collective national desire to benefit from their expertise.

“You can count on Pakistan as a reliable partner,” he said.

Gen Munir also acknowledged the efforts of Baloch tribal elders who have played a significant role in promoting mining activities and the development and progress of Balochistan.

“Working together, Pakistan’s mineral sector can promote regional development, prosperity and sustainability for the collective benefit,” he said.

While Pakistan has made efforts to exploit its natural resources and has invited foreign investment in different projects, the security situation in Balochistan and KP often poses challenges, with foreign nationals being attacked over the past couple of years.

In November last year, a suicide attack near Karachi’s airport, claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, left two Chinese citizens dead and injured ten others.

Separately, at least 20 miners were killed and seven were injured in an attack by armed men on a private coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki area in October.

In March last year, Chinese workers were targeted in Besham, reportedly carried out by affiliates of either Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), resulting in five Chinese fatalities.

Five Japanese nationals were unhurt after their vehicle was targeted by a suicide bomber in Karachi in April last year.

At least four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s (KU) Confucius Institute in 2022.

In January 2021, 11 coal miners belonging to the Shia Hazara community sleeping in their room were held at gunpoint, blindfolded and trussed up before being executed by unidentified attackers in the Mach coal field area. The militant Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the killing.