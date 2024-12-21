E-Paper | December 21, 2024

8 convicted in France over murder of teacher who showed blasphemous caricature

Reuters Published December 21, 2024 Updated December 21, 2024 05:57pm
French gendarmes stand in front of the courtroom as lawyers and people arrive to attend the first day of the trial of eight people accused of involvement in the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a suspected Islamist in 2020 in an attack outside his school in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, at the Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite, in Paris, France on Nov 4, 2024. — Reuters/File
French gendarmes stand in front of the courtroom as lawyers and people arrive to attend the first day of the trial of eight people accused of involvement in the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a suspected Islamist in 2020 in an attack outside his school in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, at the Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite, in Paris, France on Nov 4, 2024. — Reuters/File

A French court sentenced eight people to prison terms ranging from one to 16 years for their roles in a hate campaign that culminated in the murder of a teacher who had shown blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in class, local media reported.

Days after Samuel Paty, 47, showed his pupils the caricatures in October 2020, an 18-year-old Chechen assailant stabbed and beheaded him outside his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, near Paris.

The assailant was shot dead by police moments later.

Among those convicted on Friday was the father of a student whose false account of Paty’s use of the blasphemous caricatures triggered a wave of social media posts targeting the middle-school teacher.

The court sentenced Brahim Chnina to 13 years in prison for criminal terrorist association, according to broadcaster Franceinfo.

Chnina had published videos falsely accusing the teacher of disciplining his daughter for complaining about the class, naming Paty and identifying his school.

Abdelhakim Sefrioui, the founder of a hardline Islamist organisation, received a 15-year sentence. Both Sefrioui and Chnina were found guilty of inciting hatred against Paty.

Sefrioui’s lawyer said his client would appeal the decision, according to French media.

Two associates of Paty’s killer, Abdullakh Anzorov, were also convicted. Naim Boudaoud and Azim Epsirkhanov were sentenced to 16 years in prison for complicity in a terrorist killing. Both had denied wrongdoing, according to Franceinfo.

Last year, a court found Chnina’s daughter and five other adolescents guilty of participating in a premeditated conspiracy and helping prepare an ambush.

Chnina’s daughter, who was not in Paty’s class when the blasphemous caricatures were shown, was convicted of making false accusations and slanderous comments.

French media reported that the 13-year-old made the allegations after her parents questioned why she had been suspended from school for two days.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Strange claim
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Strange claim

In all likelihood, Pakistan and US will continue to be ‘frenemies'.
Media strangulation
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Media strangulation

Administration must decide whether it wishes to be remembered as an enabler or an executioner of press freedom.
Israeli rampage
21 Dec, 2024

Israeli rampage

ALONG with the genocide in Gaza, Israel has embarked on a regional rampage, attacking Arab and Muslim states with...
Tax amendments
Updated 20 Dec, 2024

Tax amendments

Bureaucracy gimmicks have not produced results, will not do so in the future.
Cricket breakthrough
20 Dec, 2024

Cricket breakthrough

IT had been made clear to Pakistan that a Champions Trophy without India was not even a distant possibility, even if...
Troubled waters
20 Dec, 2024

Troubled waters

LURCHING from one crisis to the next, the Pakistani state has been consistent in failing its vulnerable citizens....