Massive fire destroys forestland along Kokhrapar border with India

UMERKOT: A devastating fire engulfed the Kokhrapar, Somoon Samoon and other areas on the India-Pakistan border in an arid region of Sindh’s Umerkot district, reducing over 20 square kilometers of forestland to ashes.

The inferno, which started at approximately 8am, raged until 6pm, leaving behind destruction, despair, and significant loss of wildlife, livestock, livelihoods and fodder, plants, trees and bushes.

Trees, many over a century old, were completely destroyed, along with the habitat of countless birds, including partridges and peacocks, and other wildlife.

“The fire burnt everything — the trees, grass, and nests — leaving no shelter for the animals and birds that relied on this land for survival,” said a local resident.

According to initial reports, the fire caused irreparable damage to the region’s ecosystem. Deer, insects, and other precious wildlife were unable to escape, and nests and natural habitats were reduced to rubble. Villagers in the area, whose lives depend on livestock and grazing lands, lost their livelihoods.

“Not a single branch survived in the affected area, and the fla­mes destroyed the feed for our cattle,” lamented another resident.

The lack of clear pathways for fire control has been cited as a major contributing factor to the spread of the blaze. While Indian authorities reportedly maintain clear border paths, the overgrown grass on Pakistan’s side hindered firefighting efforts. Local residents and activists have urged the government to take immediate steps to address this issue.

Despite efforts from villagers and Pakistan Rangers personnel, the district administration struggled to contain the fire due to a lack of resources, including a four-wheel fire brigade.

“The district administration must equip itself with specialised vehicles to reach remote areas in sandy terrain,” said a local activist.

This marks the third fire incident in the region this year. Residents have called for urgent action to prevent further tragedies, including clearing pathways along the border to facilitate firefighting and avoid such massive losses in the future.

The fire has left the region in mourning, with wildlife populations devastated and desert communities facing immense hardship.

Local residents have expressed their frustration and despair, pleading for the government to ensure timely interventions and resources to protect the fragile desert ecosystem.

The district administration has announced plans to assess the damage and prepare for future emergencies. However, affected communities remain skeptical, stating, “This is a test case for the administration. Without proactive measures, such incidents will continue to occur, bringing more destruction to our lives”.

Authorities have pledged to investigate the fire’s cause and provide relief to the affected communities.

In the meantime, the residents of Thar are left to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024