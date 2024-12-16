E-Paper | December 16, 2024

Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip

AFP Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 01:24pm
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake shake hands before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on December 16, 2024. — AFP
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake shake hands before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on December 16, 2024. — AFP

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was in India on Monday for his first overseas visit as head of state, vowing to bolster ties between the neighbours.

Leaders of the island nation typically make their first visit to India, which competes with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.

Leftist Dissanayake, who came to power in September on a pledge to fight corruption, is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi later today.

Dissanayake said he had held “productive discussions” with India’s finance foreign ministers, as well as national security adviser Ajit Doval.

“Our conversations focused on strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, fostering regional security, and advancing key sectors such as tourism and energy,” Dissanayake said in a statement.

“These engagements reaffirm the commitment to deepening the partnership between our two nations.”

New Delhi has been concerned about Beijing’s growing hold in Sri Lanka.

India has stepped up infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka in recent years, but China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender.

Dissanayake is expected to travel to Beijing for talks with Chinese leaders in early 2025.

Sri Lanka suffered its worst financial crisis in 2022 when it ran out of foreign exchange to pay for essential imports such as food, fuel and medicines, and defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Remembering APS
Updated 16 Dec, 2024

Remembering APS

Ten years later, the state must fully commit itself to implementing NAP if Pakistan is to be rid of terrorism and fanaticism.
Cricket momentum
16 Dec, 2024

Cricket momentum

A WASHOUT at The Wanderers saw Pakistan avoid a series whitewash but they will go into the One-day International...
Grievous trade
16 Dec, 2024

Grievous trade

THE UN’s Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2024 is a sobering account of how the commodification of humans...
Economic plan?
Updated 15 Dec, 2024

Economic plan?

So long as the government does not realise that it needs to put its own house in order, growth will remain anaemic and the world will be reluctant to help.
Registration tussle
15 Dec, 2024

Registration tussle

MAULANA Fazlur Rehman appears to be having trouble digesting the fact that he was taken for a ride. The government,...
Dangerous overreach
15 Dec, 2024

Dangerous overreach

THE latest wave of arrests and cases filed against journalists and social media users under Peca marks an alarming...