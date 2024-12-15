E-Paper | December 15, 2024

Shakib banned from bowling in ECB competitions

AFP Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 07:33am

LONDON: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from bowling in England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) competitions due to an illegal action.

Shakib was reported by umpires during the spinner’s one-game appearance in the County Championship for Surrey in September.

The 37-year-old left-armer was signed specifically for the crucial clash with title rivals Somerset on a Taunton pitch that was expected to help spin bowling.

Shakib took nine wickets across both innings’ in Surrey’s 111-run defeat, with his team going on to win the title despite that loss.

An ECB statement read: “Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in ECB competitions following an independent assessment of his bowling action.

“Shakib’s action was reported by the standing umpires while he was playing for Surrey in the County Championship match against Somerset in September.

“Shakib completed an independent assessment at Loughborough University earlier this month, which found that the elbow extension in his bowling action exceeded the 15 degree threshold as defined in the regulations.

“This suspension takes effect from the receipt of the independent assessment on 10 December 2024.”

Shakib, who has not signed a contract with an English county for the 2025 season, is ineligible to bowl in ECB competitions until he has passed an independent re-assessment of his bowling action.

He has played 71 Tests, 247 One-day Internationals and 129 Twenty20 Intern­ationals for Bangladesh, taking a combined 712 wickets.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2024

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan?
Updated 15 Dec, 2024

Economic plan?

So long as the government does not realise that it needs to put its own house in order, growth will remain anaemic and the world will be reluctant to help.
Registration tussle
15 Dec, 2024

Registration tussle

MAULANA Fazlur Rehman appears to be having trouble digesting the fact that he was taken for a ride. The government,...
Dangerous overreach
15 Dec, 2024

Dangerous overreach

THE latest wave of arrests and cases filed against journalists and social media users under Peca marks an alarming...
Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...