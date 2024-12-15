Russia pulling back military from front lines in Syria

TARTOUS: Russia is pulling back its military from the front lines in northern Syria and from posts in the Alawite Mountains but is not leaving its two main bases in the country after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, four Syrian officials said.

The ousting of Assad, who along with his late father, former President Hafez al-Assad, had forged a close alliance with Moscow, has thrown the future of Russia’s bases — the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia and the Tartous naval facility — into question.

Satellite footage from Friday shows what appeared to be at least two Antonov AN-124s, among the world’s largest cargo planes, at the Hmeimim base with their nose cones open, apparently preparing to load up. At least one cargo plane flew out on Saturday for Libya, a Syrian security official stationed outside the facility said.

Syrian military and security sources in contact with the Russians said that Moscow was pulling back its forces from the front lines and withdrawing some heavy equipment and senior Syrian officers. But the sources said Russia was not pulling out of its two main bases and currently had no intention of doing so.

Kremlin says discussions with new rulers are ongoing and Moscow will not withdraw from its bases

Some equipment is being shipped back to Moscow as are very senior officers from Assad’s military but the aim at this stage is to regroup and redeploy as dictated by developments on the ground, a senior Syrian army officer in touch with the Russian military said.

A senior rebel official close to the new interim administration said the issue of the Russian military presence in Syria and past agreements between the Assad government and Moscow were not under discussion.

“It is a matter for future talks and the Syrian people will have the final say,” said the official, adding that Moscow had set up communication channels. “Our forces are also now in close vicinity of the Russian bases in Latakia,” he added without elaborating.

The Kremlin has said Russia is in discussions with the new rulers of Syria over the bases. Russia’s defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

A Russian source said discussions with the new rulers of Syria were ongoing and Russia was not withdrawing from its bases.

Agency was unable to immediately ascertain how Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa — better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani — saw the long-term future of the Russian bases.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose 2015 intervention in the Syrian civil war helped prop up Assad when the West was calling for him to be toppled, granted Assad asylum in Russia after Moscow helped him to flee on Sunday.

Bases

Moscow has backed Syria since early in the Cold War, and had recognised its independence in 1944 as Damascus sought to throw off French colonial rule. The West long regarded Syria as a Soviet satellite.

The bases in Syria are an integral part of Russia’s global military presence: the Tartous naval base is Russia’s only Mediterranean repair and resupply hub, with Hmeimim a major staging post for military and mercenary activity in Africa.

Russia also has eavesdropping posts in Syria which were run alongside Syrian signals stations, according to Syrian military and Western intelligence sources.

