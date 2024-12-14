E-Paper | December 14, 2024

Half measures

Editorial Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 08:49am

ALMOST a year after suspending an earlier judgement that had ruled out military trials for civilians, the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench has conditionally allowed military courts to pronounce their reserved verdicts in cases pertaining to 85 civilians accused of involvement in the May 9 riots.

These individuals have remained confined in military custody for many months, sans any clarity about their legal status and without being held guilty of a crime. The court’s ‘solution’ to their conundrum has been to repeatedly extend their legal limbo while it continues to mull the legality of military trials.

For now, those “who can be accorded concessions in their sentences should be given so and released; suspects who cannot be released should be moved to jails once their sentence has been pronounced”, the chief of the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench has directed. The legality of their punishment will continue to rest on the court’s final decision. This case will now be heard after the winter break.

The constitutional bench’s decision highlights differences of opinion between the judges. Just a few days ago, one of the justices had observed that allowing military courts to issue verdicts would be akin to recognising the legality of the trials. However, it appears that the bench stuck to its old formula to somewhat limit the consequences of delaying its decision.

The ruling issued on Friday may result in some more prisoners being released after commutation of their sentences, as 20 were before Eid-ul-Fitr this year. However, the question remains: was their prolonged detention, their subsequent trial, and their punishments ever legal in the eyes of the law? It is the responsibility of settling this burning question that the judiciary has avoided for a year now and which the constitutional bench has once again put off for a later date. It cannot be avoided forever.

As pointed out many times, the suspects held in military custody have been deprived of their liberty for a very long period, for cases whose entire legality remains in question. There remains the possibility that the Supreme Court may eventually decide that civilians cannot be trialled in military courts, as it had previously held. In that case, the deprivation of liberty suffered by these individuals will have been unjust in the eyes of the law.

Who will remedy this injustice? It is for this reason that rights activists have been pushing for this matter to be settled at the earliest possible and for all suspects to be tried and, if necessary, punished by ordinary courts so that there is closure. However, the benches that have heard the matter have, inexplicably, seemed unable to realise the urgency of the matter. It is most unfortunate that, a year later, it remains undecided.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024

Imran Khan Arrest
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...
A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...