No Iranian drone ‘mothership’ off the United States, says Pentagon

The Pentagon on Wednesday flatly dismissed claims by a US lawmaker that Iran might be launching drones over New Jersey from a “mothership” off the East Coast.

“There is no truth to that,” said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

“There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States and there’s no so-called ‘mothership’ launching drones towards the United States.”

Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, whose district in New Jersey includes Atlantic City, said he had uncovered what appeared to be an Iranian plot.

“What we’ve uncovered is alarming — drones flying in from the direction of the ocean, possibly linked to a missing Iranian mothership,” he said on social media platform X.

The lawmaker also made the claims on Fox News.

The Pentagon said an initial assessment had shown the drones were not from another country and that the US military had not shot them down because they did not pose a threat to any military installations.

“We have no evidence that these activities are coming from a foreign entity or the work of an adversary,” Singh said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) said it began receiving reports of drone activity near Morris County, New Jersey, on Monday, November 18. The FAA has barred drone flights over Picatinny Arsenal Military Base and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Last week, the FBI and New Jersey State Police asked the public to report any information related to the recent sightings of possible drones flying in several areas along the Raritan River.

“Witnesses have spotted the cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed-wing aircraft. We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks,” the FBI said.

“We’re going to continue to monitor what is happening. But, you know, at no point were our installations threatened when this activity was occurring.” Singh added.

Still, the latest drone sightings are a reminder of the growing concern about the proliferation of drone technology and the potential security considerations, given that drones can carry surveillance technology or even explosives.

At a press conference, House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries was asked about the lack of information about drones.

“We need a greater degree of transparency from law enforcement authorities and we will make sure that happens in the days and weeks to come,” Jeffries said.

The White House had also earlier confirmed that President Biden was also aware of the situation.

“So, we are certainly aware. The president is aware. So, we’re closely tracking the activity and coordinating closely with relevant agency, including DHS and FBI, to continue the — to investigate these incidents.” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded when asked about the sightings.