Today's Paper | June 06, 2024

Japan lawmakers probe UFO security ‘threat’

AFP Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 01:25pm

UFO sightings should not be dismissed out of hand because they could in fact be surveillance drones or weapons, say Japanese lawmakers who launched a group on Thursday to probe the matter.

The non-partisan group, which counts former defence ministers among its 80-plus members, will urge Japan to ramp up its abilities to detect and analyse unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), more commonly known as UFOs.

Although the phenomenon is often associated with little green men in the popular imagination, it has become a hot political topic in the United States.

Washington said last year it was examining 510 UFO reports — more than triple the number in its 2021 file — and NASA in September said it wants to shift the conversation “from sensationalism to science”.

The Japanese parliamentarians hope to bring the domestic perception of UAP in line with its ally’s following several scares related to suspected surveillance operations.

“It is extremely irresponsible of us to be resigned to the fact that something is unknowable, and to keep turning a blind eye to the unidentified,” group member and former defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said before the launch.

In an embarrassment for Japan’s defence ministry, unauthorised footage of a docked helicopter destroyer recently spread on Chinese social media after an apparent drone intrusion into a military facility.

And last year the ministry said it “strongly presumes” that flying objects sighted in Japanese skies in recent years were surveillance balloons sent by China.

In Japan, UFOs have long been seen as “an occult matter that has nothing to do with politics”, opposition lawmaker Yoshiharu Asakawa, a pivotal member of the group, has said.

But if they turn out to be “cutting-edge secret weapons or spying drones in disguise, they can pose a significant threat to our nation’s security”.

UFO ‘hotspot’

The US Defence Department in 2022 established the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to investigate UAP.

An AARO report last year designated the region stretching from western Japan to China as a “hotspot” for UAP sightings, based on trends between 1996 and 2023.

It later concluded in a congressionally ordered 60-page review that there was no evidence of alien technology, or attempts by the US government to hide it from the public.

The Japanese lawmakers will push for the country to create an equivalent to the Pentagon’s AARO and to further boost intelligence cooperation with the United States.

Christopher Mellon, a UAP expert and former US intelligence official, hailed the group’s launch as “remarkable”.

From drones to hypersonic vehicles, the war in Ukraine has shown that “unmanned weapons and artificial intelligence are creating very serious new challenges”, Mellon told the Japanese MPs in an online speech.

In December, one US Air Force base was subjected to a weeks-long, mysterious intrusion by drones, but “we still don’t know where they were coming from”, he said.

A “UAP effort contributes to our understanding of these kinds of issues”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Real powers
Updated 06 Jun, 2024

Real powers

PTI seems to be repeating one of the biggest mistakes it made during its last tenure, when it sought to sideline its rivals.
Airline safety
06 Jun, 2024

Airline safety

WHILE the European Union has yet to issue a formal statement in this regard, it seems that Pakistan has remained...
Violent crime wave
06 Jun, 2024

Violent crime wave

THE violent crime wave that has been afflicting Karachi for the past few years shows no sign of abating, as lives...
A sobering election?
Updated 05 Jun, 2024

A sobering election?

India should reach out to Pakistan, and the state should respond positively to any Indian overtures.
Out of time
05 Jun, 2024

Out of time

TODAY, on World Environment Day, we must confront a sobering truth: an alarming 40pc of the planet’s land is...
Lower inflation
05 Jun, 2024

Lower inflation

AS anticipated, the dramatic drop in May’s inflation figures to 11.8pc — the lowest in 30 months — has ...