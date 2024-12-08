E-Paper | December 08, 2024

Four killed in Hague explosion, building collapse

AFP Published December 8, 2024 Updated December 8, 2024 11:50am
FIREMEN try to douse the blaze at a residential building in The Hague, on Saturday.—AFP
FIREMEN try to douse the blaze at a residential building in The Hague, on Saturday.—AFP

THE HAGUE: At least four people died on Saturday when an apartment complex in The Hague collapsed after a huge explosion and fire, authorities said, but firefighters managed to pull someone still alive from the rubble.

The blast and resulting inferno destroyed at least five homes but it was not clear how many people were buried in the debris, Mayor Jan van Zanen told reporters.

Authorities confirmed that four bodies had been pulled from the wreckage, as fears mounted that the toll could rise much higher.

An eyewitness on-site saw scenes of devastation with debris strewn across the street, burned-out cars, blown-out windows and huge plumes of smoke.

Firefighters tackled the blaze from the ground and from huge cherry-pickers, as ambulances carried the injured to hospital and police helicopters circled overhead.

“It is not known how many people are still under the rubble. But the reality is that there is only a slim chance of survival for them,” said the mayor. “It is unbelievable what happened there.” However, hours later, a survivor was plucked from the debris and taken to hospital, the fire service announced.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but police appealed for information about a car seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the explosion.

Van Zanen said there was a small explosion followed by a larger one and a huge fire. After firefighters had extinguished the blaze, heavy construction equipment moved in to try to clear the rubble.

Elite rescue workers trained to recover survivors from natural disasters scoured the debris, with the help of sniffer dogs.

“I was asleep and suddenly there was this huge bang,” Adam Muller, a 14-year-old local resident, said. “I looked out of the window and just saw flames. It’s a massive shock,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stirring trouble
Updated 08 Dec, 2024

Stirring trouble

The demands put forth this time are simple and doable at little political cost.
Unfairness in cricket
08 Dec, 2024

Unfairness in cricket

HOPES that cricketing ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened by the latter team’s visit across the...
Syria rebel advance
08 Dec, 2024

Syria rebel advance

CITY after city in Syria is falling into rebel hands as Bashar al-Assad’s government looks increasingly vulnerable...
Threat perception
Updated 07 Dec, 2024

Threat perception

Despite clear proof of the threat posed by malign armed actors, the military and civilian leadership prefers to focus on political opponents.
Humanity at risk
07 Dec, 2024

Humanity at risk

HUMAN trafficking continues to remain an area where the state has utterly failed its citizens. While global...
Banks and larger goals
07 Dec, 2024

Banks and larger goals

THAT banks in Pakistan “prioritise profit over purpose” and promote financial products with limited knowledge of...