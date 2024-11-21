PCB appoints COO Sumair Ahmad as Champions Trophy 2025 tournament director

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the appointment of its Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

Pakistan, who won the last edition of the Champions Trophy staged in England in 2017, will host the tournament from Feb 19-March 9 across three cities.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, Chairperson Mohsin Naqvi said, “Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise.

“Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike.”

Naqvi added that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promised to showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events. He welcomed players and fans from around the globe to experience the country’s passion for the game and famed hospitality.

“This tournament marks a historic milestone as the biggest sporting event in Pakistan’s recent history. With Sumair leading the way, the global cricket community can rest assured that the event will meet the highest standards of excellence synonymous with Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, the tournament director said he was “deeply honoured and excited to take on this significant responsibility for a tournament that holds immense importance for the PCB, our fans and supporters.

“Preparations are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the ICC.”

He also added that the PCB’s experienced events team would play a vital role in ensuring the tournament’s success.

Naqvi had reiterated on Monday that the Champions Trophy would still be held in the country amid India’s refusal to send its team for the tournament.

It was conveyed to the PCB last week by the ICC that the Board of Control for Cricket in India had informed the world governing body that its national team would not visit Pakistan for the eight-nation event. The PCB has since responded to the ICC and has yet to receive a response.

The Champions Trophy tour kicked off at a graceful ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday with the glittering trophy being displayed at various prominent landmarks in the federal capital, including Dama­n-e-Koh, Faisal mosque and Pakistan Monument.