E-Paper | November 16, 2024

ICC announces Champions Trophy Tour itinerary for Pakistan-hosted tournament

Abdul Ghaffar Published November 16, 2024 Updated November 16, 2024 05:37pm
This photo shows the trophy for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2017, which was won by Pakistan. — File via X/TheRealPCB
This photo shows the trophy for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2017, which was won by Pakistan. — File via X/TheRealPCB

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the Global Trophy Tour for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 will be starting from today in Islamabad.

The trophy, after travelling across eight participating countries, will reach host Pakistan — also the defending champions — on Jan 27, 2025.

The announcement comes amid tensions between India, the runners-up of the last iteration, and Pakistan over the former’s refusal to visit Pakistan for the tournament.

The PCB, in its itinerary, had revealed the northern towns of Murree, Hunza, Skardu and Muzaffarabad — located in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — as the venues.

However, the ICC schedule only includes Murree, besides six other Pakistan venues.

Global Trophy Tour schedule announced by the ICC on Nov 16, 2024. — ICC
Global Trophy Tour schedule announced by the ICC on Nov 16, 2024. — ICC

A statement issued on ICC’s website today read: “The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar.”

After Islamabad, the tour will head to “iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions”, the ICC said.

The schedule includes a “series of physical and digital engagements traversing iconic destinations, sporting events, and key battles in the international cricket calendar”, according to the ICC.

The statement quoted ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya as saying: “We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world.

“The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport’s passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy,” Dahiya said.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was informed that India would not tour Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, leaving the fate of the event hanging in the balance.

In response, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi ruled out a “hybrid model”. Later, the board sought ICC’s clarification for the decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Amid political tensions bet­ween the two neighbours, the BCCI has stood firm by the government’s policy of not engaging with Pakistan in terms of bilateral cricket over the years.

The brewing situation looks alarming for world cricket, in case India does not come to Pakistan which also stands firm on its stance that it would no longer accept a hybrid model — used for last year’s Asia Cup — the scenario will become complex and may reach a very difficult point.

Key dates of the Trophy Tour

  • November 16 — Islamabad, Pakistan

  • November 17 — Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

  • November 18 — Abbottabad, Pakistan

  • November 19 — Murree, Pakistan

  • November 20 — Nathia Gali, Pakistan

  • November 22-25 — Karachi, Pakistan

  • November 26-28 — Afghanistan

  • December 10-13 — Bangladesh

  • December 15-22 — South Africa

  • December 25-January 5 – Australia

  • January 6–11 — New Zealand

  • January 12–14 — England

  • January 15–26 — India

  • January 27 (event starts) — Pakistan

PCB chief meets England counterpart

Separately, Naqvi met with his counterpart from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Richard Thompson, on Saturday.

A statement by the PCB quoted the ECB chief as expressing his best wishes for the Champions Trophy tournament.

“Our best wishes are with Pakistan for the Champions Trophy tournament,” Thompson said.

He termed the England team’s recent visit to Pakistan for a Test series, which the hosts won 2-1, as “impressive”, the statement said.

It added that Thompson thanked Naqvi for “excellent hospitality” during the series.

Naqvi, who also serves as the interior minister, asserted Pakistan was ready for the Champions Trophy, adding that “fool-proof arrangements were being made at all levels” for it.

The PCB chief highlighted that stadiums were being upgraded in a “modern manner”, according to the statement.

Guest teams would be provided with a “state guest protocol”, the PCB quoted Naqvi as saying.

Pak India Ties
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agriculture tax
Updated 16 Nov, 2024

Agriculture tax

Amendments made in Punjab's agri income tax law are crucial to make the system equitable.
Genocidal violence
16 Nov, 2024

Genocidal violence

A RECENTLY released UN report confirms what many around the world already know: that Israel has been using genocidal...
Breathless Punjab
16 Nov, 2024

Breathless Punjab

PUNJAB’s smog crisis has effectively spiralled out of control, with air quality readings shattering all past...
Last call
Updated 15 Nov, 2024

Last call

PTI should hardly be turning its "final" protest into a "do or die" occasion.
Mini budget talk
15 Nov, 2024

Mini budget talk

NO matter how much Pakistan’s finance managers try to downplay the prospect of a ‘mini budget’ to pull off a...
Diabetes challenge
15 Nov, 2024

Diabetes challenge

AMONGST the many public health challenges confronting Pakistan, diabetes arguably does not get the attention it...