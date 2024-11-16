ICC announces Champions Trophy Tour itinerary for Pakistan-hosted tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the Global Trophy Tour for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 will be starting from today in Islamabad.

The trophy, after travelling across eight participating countries, will reach host Pakistan — also the defending champions — on Jan 27, 2025.

The announcement comes amid tensions between India, the runners-up of the last iteration, and Pakistan over the former’s refusal to visit Pakistan for the tournament.

The PCB, in its itinerary, had revealed the northern towns of Murree, Hunza, Skardu and Muzaffarabad — located in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — as the venues.

However, the ICC schedule only includes Murree, besides six other Pakistan venues.

Global Trophy Tour schedule announced by the ICC on Nov 16, 2024. — ICC

A statement issued on ICC’s website today read: “The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar.”

After Islamabad, the tour will head to “iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions”, the ICC said.

The schedule includes a “series of physical and digital engagements traversing iconic destinations, sporting events, and key battles in the international cricket calendar”, according to the ICC.

The statement quoted ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya as saying: “We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world.

“The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport’s passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy,” Dahiya said.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was informed that India would not tour Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, leaving the fate of the event hanging in the balance.

In response, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi ruled out a “hybrid model”. Later, the board sought ICC’s clarification for the decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Amid political tensions bet­ween the two neighbours, the BCCI has stood firm by the government’s policy of not engaging with Pakistan in terms of bilateral cricket over the years.

The brewing situation looks alarming for world cricket, in case India does not come to Pakistan which also stands firm on its stance that it would no longer accept a hybrid model — used for last year’s Asia Cup — the scenario will become complex and may reach a very difficult point.

Key dates of the Trophy Tour

November 16 — Islamabad, Pakistan

November 17 — Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

November 18 — Abbottabad, Pakistan

November 19 — Murree, Pakistan

November 20 — Nathia Gali, Pakistan

November 22-25 — Karachi, Pakistan

November 26-28 — Afghanistan

December 10-13 — Bangladesh

December 15-22 — South Africa

December 25-January 5 – Australia

January 6–11 — New Zealand

January 12–14 — England

January 15–26 — India

January 27 (event starts) — Pakistan

PCB chief meets England counterpart

Separately, Naqvi met with his counterpart from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Richard Thompson, on Saturday.

A statement by the PCB quoted the ECB chief as expressing his best wishes for the Champions Trophy tournament.

“Our best wishes are with Pakistan for the Champions Trophy tournament,” Thompson said.

He termed the England team’s recent visit to Pakistan for a Test series, which the hosts won 2-1, as “impressive”, the statement said.

It added that Thompson thanked Naqvi for “excellent hospitality” during the series.

Naqvi, who also serves as the interior minister, asserted Pakistan was ready for the Champions Trophy, adding that “fool-proof arrangements were being made at all levels” for it.

The PCB chief highlighted that stadiums were being upgraded in a “modern manner”, according to the statement.

Guest teams would be provided with a “state guest protocol”, the PCB quoted Naqvi as saying.