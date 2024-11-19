E-Paper | November 19, 2024

Nadal seeks to help Spain win Davis Cup

Reuters Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 11:32am

MALAGA: Rafael Nadal will not dwell on his impending retirement at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga and only focus on helping Spain claim the trophy this week should he be called into action, the 38-year-old said on Monday.

Nadal will call time on his glittering career spanning more than two decades at the team competition and the 22-time Grand Slam champion said previously he may only play doubles if it gives the team a better chance of winning a seventh title.

“If I’m on the court I hope to control my emotions. I’m not here to retire. I’m here to help the team win. It’s my last week in a team competition and the most important thing is to help the team,” Nadal told reporters.

“The emotions will come at the end. Before and after I’ll be focused on what I have to do.

“I’ve been thinking about it for quite some time. I’ve been trying to give myself a chance and I decided over time. I’m enjoying the week, I’m not paying much attention to the retirement thing.

“It will be a big change in my life after this week. I’m very excited and happy to be here.”

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024

