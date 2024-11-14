Balochistan requests army deployment for Sibi by-election

QUETTA: The Balochistan government, in light of the prevailing security situation, has requested the federal government to deploy the army and Frontier Corps (FC) for the upcoming by-election in Sibi, as well as to suspend mobile services in Sibi and Kachhi on Nov 17.

In a letter to the federal Ministry of Interior, the Balochistan Home Department said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called for foolproof security measures for the by-election in the Sibi-Lehri constituency.

As a result, the provincial government has formally requested the deployment of military and FC personnel to ensure the safety and security of the electoral process.

The Balochistan government aims to ensure a peaceful and transparent election in Sibi, as well as in areas where the election tribunal has ordered re-polling at disputed polling stations in Quetta and Mangochar.

Seeks suspension of mobile services on Nov 17

Additionally, the Home Department has requested the suspension of mobile phone and internet services in Sibi and Kachhi on Nov 17, the polling day for PB-8 Sibi, to prevent any security threats or disruptions during the election.

Re-polling in Kalat

Meanwhile, the ECP has announced that re-polling will be held in seven polling stations of the PB-36 Kalat constituency on December 1 this year.

The polling was postponed due to security concerns. The re-polling was ordered by the Balochistan High Court’s election tribunal on a petition filed by JUI-F candidate Sardarzada Mir Saeed Lango, who challenged the victory of BAP’s Mir Ziaullah Lango in the constituency.

