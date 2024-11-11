Balochistan ups security, anti-terror resolve

A policeman stands guard outside the Quetta Railway Station on Sunday, a day after a suicide attack claimed 26 lives.—AFP

• Naqvi, Bugti briefed on initial investigation into station bombing; railway police register case

• Rail services from Quetta suspended for four days ‘pending security clearance’

QUETTA: Top federal and provincial officials decided on Sunday to strengthen security measures across Balochistan and take the fight to terrorists with the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police has registered a case over Saturday’s suicide bombing at the Quetta Railway Station, which claimed the lives of 26 people, with railway police.

A high-level meeting held the day after the attack, was chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti discussed the initial report of the incident and reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, who also visited the crime scene alongside CTD DIG Aitzaz Ahmed Gor­aya on Sunday, briefed the meeting about the incident.

The meeting resolved to take a decisive action against the terrorists with full force.

Ongoing intelligence-based operations would be expanded to eliminate terrorist networks in different areas of the province, the officials decided.

The officials also resolved to increase resources and build the capacity of security forces across the province.

Interior Minister Naqvi reiterated the federal government’s commitment to support Balochistan in combating terrorism.

He said security forces in the province would be provided with resources and highlighted the integration of training measures for police, Counter-Terrorism Department, Levies, and other forces to strengthen their capabilities.

CM Bugti emphasised that all resources are being deployed to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and maintain law and order.

He said the “handful of elements” involved in militant activities will be eliminated.

The meeting also offered prayers for those who lost their lives in the explosion and expre­ssed solidarity with their families.

The meeting was also attended by Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shahab Ali Shah, Quetta Division Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat and other senior security officials.

Victims in hospital

The death toll from the carnage at Quetta station remains at 26, while around 35 injured people are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of the Quetta Civil Hospital and CMH Quetta.

According to Dr Wasim Baig, a spokesman for the Civil Hospital, the condition of at least four people is serious while around 30 people have already been discharged after treatment as they had received only minor injuries.

Mohammad Omar, 22, who was injured in the blast, said he was headed to his hometown of Jaffarabad along with his mother and younger brother.

“I was waiting for the train at the railway station along with my family when all of a sudden, a powerful blast took place,” he told Dawn from his bed in the hospital’s trauma centre.

Omar, who works as a labourer in Quetta, said he had no recollection of what happened after the blast, and woke up to find himself in hospital. He was thankful that his other family members had remained unhurt.

Attaullah, 60, who lost his bro­ther in the blast, had come to the hospital to receive his body.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims of the railway station suicide bombing were laid to rest in different town and cities on Sunday.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended the funeral of martyred army personnel at Quetta Garrison.

Train service suspended

Pakistan Railways has suspended the train service to and from Quetta for four days over security concerns, according to an official press release.

Jaffar Express and Bolan Mail services have been curtailed for four days from Nov 11, and Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch said operations would resume after security clearance is granted by the authorities.

He said Pakistan Railways had successfully established Quetta’s rail connectivity with the rest of the country, with support from the provincial government and security agencies and “such incidents would not weaken their resolve”.

Pakistan Railways also announced that both the trains coming to Quetta would be stopped at Jacobabad railway station and there would be no train from Quetta from Monday.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2024