Poll tribunal ‘de-seats’ Balochistan home minister Mir Ziaullah Langove

QUETTA: While Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday emerged unscathed from an election tribunal hearing a challenge to his victory in the Feb 8 elections, Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove lost his ministry in a separate case after the tribunal ordered re-polling in seven disputed polling stations.

The Election Tribunal-1, consisting of Justice Abdullah Baloch of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), suspended Mr Langove’s victory from PB-36 Kalat constituency of the Balochistan Assembly.

The tribunal declared Mr Langove’s appointment as minister for home and tribal affairs null and void.

It directed that a new returning officer, deputy returning officers and election staff be appointed to conduct re-polling at seven disputed polling stations in the constituency.

Plea challenging CM Bugti’s eligibility to contest election dismissed

The decision was announced on a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s candidate Mir Saeed Ahmad Langove.

Akram Shah represented the JUI-F’s candidate while Saleem Lashari appeared on behalf of Ziaullah Langove.

The decision announced on Wednesday was reserved after both sides had completed their arguments during the last hearing.

Suspending Mir Ziaullah’s victory, the tribunal directed the Ele­ction Commission to de-notify him, and nullified his appointment as a member of the provincial cabinet.

In its verdict, the tribunal further ordered that after re-elections at disputed polling stations No. 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, and 92, Form-45 should be prepared for each polling station. It said that after consolidating all Form-45s from the entire constituency, Forms-47 and 49 should be prepared, and the final result be announced in the presence of the candidates or their agents.

Plea dismissed

In the other case, the Election Tribunal-2 dismissed a petition against CM Bugti filed by Mir Gohram Bugti, who had contested election against him from PB-10 Dera Bugti.

Mir Gohram had challenged the CM’s eligibility pleading that the latter was federal caretaker interior minister and quit the post just before the election.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Rozi Khan of the BHC, heard the petition. He had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the tribunal announ­ced the judgement, dismissing the petition and allowing Sarfraz Bugti to continue as chief minister.

Advocate General of Balochistan Asif Ali Reki represented the government in the case, while Kamran Murtaza, Jameel Agha and Noor Jahan appeared on behalf of the chief minister. Mir Gohram was represented by Advocate Hassan Maan.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2024