E-Paper | November 10, 2024

EU pledges ‘unwavering’ support for Ukraine

AFP Published November 10, 2024 Updated November 10, 2024 01:26pm

JOSEP Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for foreign affairs, buys hand-made painted cannon shells as donations for the Ukrainian army.—Reuters
JOSEP Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for foreign affairs, buys hand-made painted cannon shells as donations for the Ukrainian army.—Reuters

KYIV: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Saturday pledged “unwavering” support for Ukraine, on the first visit by a top Brussels official after Donald Trump’s poll win.

The volatile Republican’s victory in the United States election has set nerves jangling in Ukraine and Europe that Trump could end Washington’s support for Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

“The clear purpose of this visit is to express European Union support to Ukraine — this support remains unwavering,” Borrell, who is set to leave office next month, told journalists.

“This support is absolutely needed for you to continue defending yourself against Russia aggression.” On the campaign trail, Trump cast doubt on maintaining the vast US military and financial aid to Ukraine and said he could cut a quick deal to end the war.

“Nobody knows exactly what the new administration is going to do,” Borrell said, pointing out that incumbent Joe Biden still has two months in power to make decisions. “We have to do more and faster, more military support, more training capacities, more money, faster supplies, and also the permission to strike the enemy on its military targets on its territory,” Borrell said.

He added that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t want to negotiate and will not negotiate unless he is forced to do it”. Europe together has spent around $125 billion on supporting Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, while the United States alone has coughed up more than $90 billion, according to a tracker from the Kiel Institute.

Keeping Washington, Ukraine’s single biggest donor, onboard is seen by most as key for ensuring Kyiv can fight back, especially at a time of political uncertainty in major European powers Germany and France.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2024

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Quetta bombing
Updated 10 Nov, 2024

Quetta bombing

THERE appears to be no end to the stream of violent incidents occurring in Balochistan, indicating a clear failure ...
Burdened courts
10 Nov, 2024

Burdened courts

ACCORDING to recent reports, the new chief justice has set about implementing a recently adopted plan for clearing...
Playing in Pakistan
10 Nov, 2024

Playing in Pakistan

MOHSIN Naqvi, Pakistan’s cricket chief, has shown a brave face. Now he has to be unrelenting and put the onus on...
Wake-up call
Updated 09 Nov, 2024

Wake-up call

Pakistan must heed UN's wake-up call and bring its laws and practices in line with its international human rights obligations.
Foreign banks’ exit
09 Nov, 2024

Foreign banks’ exit

WHY are foreign banks leaving Pakistan? In the last couple of decades, we have seen a number of global banking...
Kurram protest
09 Nov, 2024

Kurram protest

FED up with the state’s apathy towards their plight, the people of Kurram tribal district took to the streets on...