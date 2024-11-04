E-Paper | November 04, 2024

Thousands take to London streets demanding cleaner water

AFP Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 10:41am

People attend a demonstration protesting for clean water, on Sunday.—Reuters
People attend a demonstration protesting for clean water, on Sunday.—Reuters

LONDON: Thousands of people marched through central London on Sunday demanding action on cleaning up Britain’s rivers and seas.

Environmental activist and singer Feargal Sharkey and adventurer Bear Grylls were among those planning to join The March for Clean Water, which was backed by groups including Greenpeace, the Wildlife Trusts and British Rowing.

Protesters are demanding reviews of water regulator Ofwat and the Environment Agency along with stricter enforcement for water companies who break existing pollution rules.

River Action said that there were around 15,000 marchers, who were encouraged to wear blue and to bring a sample from a body of water close to their heart. Many wore elaborate costumes, while others held signs reading “tides not turds”, “cut the crap” and “water for life”.

Jenny Linford, a 61-year-old food writer, said that it was “disgusting what has happened to our waters since the water companies were privatised. “It’s absolutely obscene that Britain’s rivers and lakes and seas are having more sewage pumped into them.

“We’re here because we want to speak up for water […] and just say to politicians ‘please act’,” she said, adding that the issue was a factor in the Conservative Party’s defeat in the July election.

The new Labour government last month set out legislation that will give regulators powers to issue harsher penalties, including prison sentences, to polluting water companies and their executives.

Lewis Pugh, endurance swimmer and ocean advocate, said the march was “an opportunity to tell government that we really do need them to sort out what’s happening in our rivers.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.
Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...