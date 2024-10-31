On Doha visit, PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to explore Pakistani sectors

Aiming to secure more investment, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday invited Qatari investors to explore Pakistan’s various economic sectors during his official visit to the Gulf country.

After securing investment pledges worth $600 million during his Saudi Arabia trip, the prime minister is in Doha on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari emir.

According to a Press Information Department (PID) press release, PM Shehbaz held an “extensive and productive meeting” today with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

The prime minister “extended an invitation to Qatari investors to explore Pakistan’s diverse economic sectors, including agriculture, information technology, and tourism”.

He underscored the government’s resolve to provide a “conducive environment for foreign investors and discussed potential incentives to facilitate their entry into the Pakistani market”.

The two prime ministers also discussed “avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange”, the PID statement added.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz acknowledged Qatar’s “contributions to Pakistan’s economic growth” and expressed his gratitude for its continued support in various sectors.

Emphasising the potential for expanded collaboration, the premier reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepen economic ties.

He also thanked PM Mohammed for hosting a “large number of Pakistani diaspora who act as a human bridge between the two brotherly countries”.

In return, the Qatari premier highlighted Pakistan’s “strategic importance” in the region, expressing his “enthusiasm” to boost ties with the country in line with Qatar’s vision for economic growth and regional stability, the press release said.

It highlighted that both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing high-level exchanges to promote understanding, foster cooperation, and identify new areas for growth.

The premiers also discussed global and regional issues, the statement said, where they underscored the need for “peaceful solutions and mutual cooperation to address challenges”.

According to PID, PM Shehbaz appreciated Qatar’s stance on Gaza and its efforts to promote peace in the region, particularly to ease the “suffering of the people of Gaza”.

PM Mohammed also showed his resolve to work with Pakistan to ensure peace in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Conveying his “deep appreciation” to the Qatari premier and the emir for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, PM Shehbaz stressed that the visit would “further solidify the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar”.