Today's Paper | May 26, 2024

Emirs of Kuwait, Qatar accept PM’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Dawn.com Published May 26, 2024 Updated May 26, 2024 03:39pm

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have agreed to visit Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the development came during two separate meetings Shehbaz held in Islamabad with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater.

“In his meeting with the prime minister, the Kuwaiti ambassador presented a letter from the emir of Kuwait expressing his intention to visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates,” the report said.

After receiving the letter, the premier highlighted his recent interaction with the Kuwait emir on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s special meeting in Riyadh last month.

According to the report, PM Shehbaz also expressed satisfaction that upcoming meeting of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission would take place in Kuwait from May 28 to May 30.

Meanwhile, in his meeting with the prime minister, the Qatari envoy also delivered a letter from the country’s emir accepting the former’s invitation to officially visit Pakistan on “mutually agreed dates”.

“The prime minister emphasised Pakistan’s profound appreciation for its historic fraternal relations with Qatar and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening mutual cooperation between the two brotherly nations,” the report said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

ICJ rebuke
Updated 26 May, 2024

ICJ rebuke

The reason for Israel’s criminal behaviour is that it is protected by its powerful Western friends.
Hot spells
26 May, 2024

Hot spells

WITH Pakistan already dealing with a heatwave that has affected 26 districts since May 21, word from the climate...
Defiant stance
26 May, 2024

Defiant stance

AT a time when the country is in talks with the IMF for a medium-term loan crucial to bolstering the fragile ...
More pledges
Updated 25 May, 2024

More pledges

There needs to be continuity in economic policies, while development must be focused on bringing prosperity to the masses.
Pemra overreach
25 May, 2024

Pemra overreach

IT seems, at best, a misguided measure and, at worst, an attempt to abuse regulatory power to silence the media. A...
Enduring threat
25 May, 2024

Enduring threat

THE death this week of journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who succumbed to injuries after being attacked by gunmen, is yet...