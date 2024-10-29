Kisan card goes online: 10 farm projects worth Rs400bn launched in six months, claims CM Maryam

GUJRAT: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz claimed on Monday that 10 projects worth Rs400 billion meant for farmers had been launched in a record period of only six months.

For the first time in the history of Punjab, Chief Minister Kisan Cards worth Rs150bn have been provided. The chief minister was speaking to the participants in the Kissan Cards distribution ceremony in Hafizabad on Monday.

She announced increasing number of Kisan Cards from 0.5 million to o.75m. She also announced giving free laser leveler to farmers who cultivated wheat from 12 and a half acres to 25 acres. She announced giving free tractors to farmers having more than 25 acres. She announced providing agricultural machinery on rent without any profit to the farmers. She also announced increasing the number of Kisan Card dealers to 3,000.

The chief minister personally gave Kisan cards to the farmers at the ceremony.

She said, “The trend of agriculture and wheat cultivation in Punjab is increasing. Inflated electricity bills reduce the farmer’s profit. I have assigned the task of cultivating vegetables in every city. ‘People’ only raised slogans for farmers and the PML-N did substantial work for the farmers. The stock exchange has now reached 91,000 index because of ‘Nawaz Sharif’s government.’ I want bread and flour to be available to the people at cheap rates and farmers should also also get profit.”

She urged the farmer to have faith as she would not let them down. She claimed that people from other provinces are making phone calls to seek details of the project launched by the Punjab government.

“I see Punjab changing briskly as sedition, riots, sieges, arson, lawlessness and inflation are now coming to an end. Let me predict that I see the politics of ’Fitna ’ (trouble maker) is going to end as inflation, lawlessness and ‘Fitna’ are about to wither away,” the CM said and added that she had been assessing the situation through the faces of masses.

We do not have any magic wand but the fear of Allah and the passion to serve the people prevail in our hearts and minds. Whenever I visit any school or hospital, I see happiness on people’s faces. When the government of Nawaz Sharif assumed office, inflation is going down. Around 7,000 diesel and electric tubewells are being shifted to solarisation. If the price of flour increases, I immediately ask the administration and take prompt action in this regard,“ she said.

Farmers should grow wheat and giving them profit is her responsibility, said the CM adding that the prices of seeds, fertilisers and other items are coming down and for the first time, the government itself is reaching out to the farmers.

In the past, she said the government was actually buying wheat from the middle man and not from farmers.

“Nawaz Sharif inquires from me daily about Kisan card and tractor scheme as the Punjab government is working day and night to change the plight of farmers.” said the CM.

Earlier on the arrival of the CM at the ceremony, traditional regional Luddi was performed and a documentary on the farmer-friendly projects of CM Punjab was also presented.

Former federal minister Saira Afzal Tarrar said farmer can purchase seeds, fertilisers and pesticides at subsidised rates from Rs150,000 worth of Kisan Card.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2024