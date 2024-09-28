E-Paper | September 28, 2024

1m farmers registered for Kissan Card scheme

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 12:25pm

LAHORE: One million farmers have so far been registered for the CM Punjab Kissan Card scheme.

This was disclosed at a meeting held here on Friday with Agriculture Minister Ashiq Kirmani in the chair.

The sitting was told that the Bank of Punjab has confirmed after scrutiny more than 0.334 million farmers for getting the Kissan Card, while 82,000 of them have collected their respective cards. At least 136 delivery centres have been established at the tehsil level for the provision of the cards.

The minister sought that the Kissan cards should be made operational from October 15 so that the beneficiaries may be able to purchase farm inputs for the forthcoming wheat crop season.

Around 2,500 dealers of seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural inputs have already been registered across the province for the purpose. The minister ordered their regular monitoring.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2024

