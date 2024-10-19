E-Paper | October 19, 2024

New Zealand edge West Indies to reach Women’s T20 World Cup final

AFP Published October 19, 2024 Updated October 19, 2024 05:06pm
WEST INDIES batter Stafanie Taylor is cleaned up by New Zealand off-spinner Eden Carson during their Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.—AFP
SHARJAH: New Zealand saw off the danger of Deandra Dottin to book their place in the Women’s T20 World Cup final with a nail-biting eight-run win over West Indies in Sharjah on Friday.

After Dottin’s 4-22 restricted the White Ferns to 128-9, the all-rounder clubbed a superb 33 from 22 balls with three sixes as West Indies finished just short on 120-8.

New Zealand will face South Africa, who knocked out defending champions Australia on Thursday, in Sunday’s final at Dubai.

New Zealand, who lost in the finals at the first two tournaments in 2009 and 2010, made a solid start as Suzie Bates (26) and Georgia Plimmer (33) added 48 for the first wicket.

But the innings faltered as Dottin stepped in to remove Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, who made a rapid 18, Maddy Green and Rosemary Mair.

Some late slugging from Isabella Gaze with 20 from 14 balls gave the Kiwi bowlers a target to defend.

West Indies struggled at the top of their innings against some accurate bowling and the game looked up when captain Hayley Matthews was dismissed for 15.

Dottin, however, clubbed three sixes as she hammered 33 from 22 balls to bring West Indies back into the game.

When she fell, Afy Fletcher (17 not out) and Zaida James (14) took up the fight with New Zealand only sealing victory in the last over of the match.

New Zealand off-spinner Eden Carson was named Player of the Match for her return of 3-29 from four overs.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2024

