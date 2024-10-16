E-Paper | October 16, 2024

West Indies rout England to reach semi-finals

AFP Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 10:54am
WEST Indies captain Hayley Matthews plays a stroke as England wicket-keeper Amy Jones watches during the Women’s T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.—Reuters
WEST Indies captain Hayley Matthews plays a stroke as England wicket-keeper Amy Jones watches during the Women’s T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.—Reuters

DUBAI: An opening blitz by Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews helped West Indies thrash England by six wickets and storm into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Joseph smashed 52 for her first T20I half-century and skipper Matthews hit a 38-ball 50 as West Indies overhauled England’s 141-7 with 12 balls to spare.

South Africa also made it to the last four from Group ‘B’ while England were eliminated from the competition.

“Incredibly proud of the group. Up against the odds tonight but to put up a performance like that with the bat, with Joseph scoring her first T20I fifty - what a time to do that,” said Matthews.

Matthews launched the West Indies chase with aplomb, hitting a six and two boundaries in the first over by Lauren Bell.

Joseph too joined the party, smashing left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for two fours in a row as West Indies raced to 55-0 in five overs.

Matthews picked Charlie Dean for some special treatment, dispatching the ball over the square leg fence for three boundaries in the sixth over.

England were sloppy in the field, dropping as many as five regulation catches.

Joseph, named player-of-the-match, was dismissed in the 13th over after hitting two sixes and six fours in her 38-ball innings.

Matthews also departed soon after but Deandra Dottin made 27 to give West Indies their first win against England in 14 matches.

“Credit to them, they came at us hard, played the conditions well and put us under the pump. Tough to take but credit to Hayley and her team,” said England skipper Heather Knight.

Put in to bat, England lost Danni Wyatt-Hodge (16) early with the opener being caught brilliantly just inches off the ground by Dottin (1-16) off Matthews (2-35).

England were reduced to 34-3 by seventh over after Alice Capsey (one) and Maria Bouchier (14) was dismissed.Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt (57) helped rebuild the innings, sharing 46 runs for the fourth wicket.

After Knight retired hurt on 21 with a calf strain, Fletcher removed Amy Jones (seven) and Charlie Dean (five) in successive overs.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Two steps back
Updated 16 Oct, 2024

Two steps back

Instead of treating polio as a stand-alone emergency, it should be incorporated into a broader public health strategy.
Defunding varsities
16 Oct, 2024

Defunding varsities

IF a plan — apparently conjured up by foreign lenders — to defund public varsities goes ahead, tens of thousands...
Protecting children
16 Oct, 2024

Protecting children

THIS country’s children make the news for unfortunate reasons. At the core of their plight is the state’s...
Conciliatory approach
Updated 15 Oct, 2024

Conciliatory approach

Pakistan can only move forward when disillusioned segments of society are given their constitutional rights.
PCB mess
15 Oct, 2024

PCB mess

PAKISTAN cricket is in a state of turmoil — all the way from the boardroom to the field. Several decisions have...
Police brutality
15 Oct, 2024

Police brutality

IS our police leadership so devoid of ideas that cracking down on unarmed civilians is their only means of ...