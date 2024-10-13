E-Paper | October 13, 2024

Poland to suspend right to asylum after border tensions

Reuters Published October 13, 2024 Updated October 13, 2024 11:49am
Migrants sit in the forest, after crossing the Belarusian-Polish border, near Grudki, Poland, June 4, 2024. — Reuters/File
WARSAW: Poland plans to temporarily suspend the right to asylum as part of a strategy to limit illegal migration amidst tensions with Belarus, which Warsaw accuses of channelling migrants across its border.

“One of the elements of the migration strategy will be the temporary territorial suspension of the right to asylum,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday.

“I will demand this, I will demand recognition in Europe for this decision,” he told a congress held by his liberal Civic Coalition (KO) grouping, the largest member of Poland’s coalition government.

Tusk said the right to asylum was being used by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin and by people smugglers in a way that goes against the essence of the right to asylum.

Migration has been high on the agenda in Poland since 2021, when large numbers of people, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, started trying to illegally cross the border with Belarus in what Warsaw and the European Union said was a crisis orchestrated by Minsk and its ally Russia. Russia and Belarus have denied responsibility.

Tusk said he would present the migration strategy at a government meeting on Oct 15, the first anniversary of the election which brought the coalition he leads to power.

Since taking office in December 2023, Tusk has pursued a tough policy towards migration, a strategy which has won broad public support but which has dismayed activists who had hoped he would abandon the previous, nationalist administration’s approach.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2024

