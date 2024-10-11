E-Paper | October 11, 2024

SBP reserves rise

Published October 11, 2024

KARACHI: The fore­ign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $106 million to $10.808 billion during the week ending Oct 4, hitting a three-year high, said a press release issued by the central bank on Thursday.

The government aims to boost the SBP forex holdings to $13bn by the end of FY25. The reserves of the SBP reached double digits after receiving the first tranche of over $1bn last month from the IMF under the 37-month $7bn new Extended Fund Facility. The country’s overall foreign rese­rves stood at $16.047 billion, including $5.239bn held by commercial banks.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2024

