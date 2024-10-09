FC personnel martyred, 13 injured as security forces foil suicide attack in Zhob

A Frontier Corps (FC) official was martyred on Wednesday, while 13 people were injured when security forces foiled a suicide attack in Zhob, officials said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Zhob Assistant Commissioner Naveed Alam said that an attack was carried out on the Joint Response Centre in Zhob’s Sabakzai area at 3:40am today.

The centre, he said, was “attacked by terrorists from three sides, while a suicide bomber was killed by security forces as he attempted to enter the building.”

Alam said that at the time of the attack, 45 FC officials, 10 Levies personnel, and five soldiers were present in the building.

“During a retaliatory fire, Havaldar Sher was martyred,” he said, adding that among the 13 injured, two were civilians.

A number of terrorists were also injured in the retaliatory firing, who the terrorists took back with them, Alam said.

He added that security forces visited the affected area during daylight and collected evidence.

Last month, an officer of the Balochistan Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) was martyred and three others were injured in an armed attack on the Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan highway.

‘Decline’ in attacks

According to a monthly security report published by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), a total of 45 terrorist attacks took place across the country in September 2024, reflecting about 24 per cent decline from the month before.

These attacks resulted in 54 fatalities (29 security personnel, 16 civilians, and nine militants), compared to 84 last month, and injuries to another 117 people.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered the most as 27 terrorist incidents occurred across the province, followed by 17 in Balochistan and one in Punjab.

The report said that 27 terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed the lives of 35 people and wounded 70 others.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pak­istan (TTP), Gul Bahadur Group, Islamic State-Khor­asan and a few local Taliban groups were involved in these attacks.

No terrorist attack was recorded in any part of Sindh in September 2024. However, one reported attack in Punjab injured one policeman.

A total of five attacks were recorded from across Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan.