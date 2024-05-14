Today's Paper | May 15, 2024

Army officer martyred, 3 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Zhob: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published May 14, 2024 Updated May 14, 2024 11:58pm

An army officer was martyred and three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Zhob district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO in the district’s general area of Sambaza and “effectively engaged” the terrorists, adding that three were subsequently “sent to hell”.

The ISPR said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

“During the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Major Babar Khan, 33, resident of District Mianwali, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

It added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.

Last month, three terrorists were killed by security forces in an IBO in Balochistan’s Pishin District.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Privatisation divide
Updated 14 May, 2024

Privatisation divide

How this disagreement within the government will sit with the IMF is anybody’s guess.
AJK protests
14 May, 2024

AJK protests

SINCE last week, Azad Jammu & Kashmir has been roiled by protests, fuelled principally by a disconnect between...
Guns and guards
14 May, 2024

Guns and guards

THERE are some flawed aspects to our society that we must start to fix at the grassroots level. One of these is the...
Spending restrictions
Updated 13 May, 2024

Spending restrictions

The country's "recovery" in recent months remains fragile and any shock at this point can mean a relapse.
Climate authority
13 May, 2024

Climate authority

WITH the authorities dragging their feet for seven years on the establishment of a Climate Change Authority and...
Vending organs
13 May, 2024

Vending organs

IN these cash-strapped times, black marketers in the organ trade are returning to rake it in by harvesting the ...