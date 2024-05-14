Army officer martyred, 3 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Zhob: ISPR

An army officer was martyred and three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Zhob district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO in the district’s general area of Sambaza and “effectively engaged” the terrorists, adding that three were subsequently “sent to hell”.

The ISPR said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

“During the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Major Babar Khan, 33, resident of District Mianwali, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

It added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.

Last month, three terrorists were killed by security forces in an IBO in Balochistan’s Pishin District.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.