Competition Commission of Pakistan okays merger of two security printing companies

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of the National Security Printing Comp­any Ltd (NSPC) by Paki­stan Security Printing Corporation (Pvt) Ltd (PSPC), marking a pivotal step in the reorganisation of Pakistan’s security printing sector.

PSPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), is entrusted with printing currency notes and prize bonds on behalf of the SBP.

NSPC specialises in printing essential security documents such as passports, degrees, cheques, and government stamps.

The acquisition represents a consolidation of security printing operations under a unified framework, all within the control of the federal government and the SBP.

This reorganisation is expected to streamline operations, reduce duplication of efforts, and enhance resource allocation, ultimately contributing to the long-term stability of Pakistan’s security printing infrastructure.

Despite the consolidation, there will be no shift in market dynamics. NSPC will retain its exclusive market share in the printing of vital security documents, while the PSPC will continue its role in currency and prize bond printing. Both entities remain under the State Bank of Pakistan’s management, ensuring that the transaction poses no competitive concerns.

The draft Share Purc­hase Agreement governing the transaction has been submitted to the Finance Division for approval, with the transaction value currently under negotiation.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2024