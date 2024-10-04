E-Paper | October 04, 2024

In meeting with Malaysia’s premier, COAS Munir vows to boost military ties

Dawn.com Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 03:32pm
Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a meeting with Army Chief Gen Asim Munir — Radio Pakistan
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday met with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who stressed the need to boost military ties between the two countries, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Ibrahim is in Islamabad for his three-day official visit aimed at reinvigorating the bilateral strategic partnership between Malaysia and Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Malaysian prime minister in a meeting with Gen Munir, emphasised the “need for increasing bilateral ties, particularly military relations between the two brotherly countries”.

The Malaysian premier also praised the Pakistan Army’s “role in regional peace and stability, acknowledging their professionalism and sacrifices in combating terrorism”.

According to the statement, PM Ibrahim also extended an invitation to the army chief to visit Malaysia.

Gen Munir, in return, thanked the prime minister “for the invitation and appreciated the successful visit to Pakistan”.

Additionally, the chief noted that the visit “will help further improve the enduring and historic ties between the two countries and the militaries”.

PM Ibrahim had earlier met his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, and vowed to enhance cooperation between their countries, discussing a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

