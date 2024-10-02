Boulder kills two mineworkers in Mohmand

MOHMAND: Two labourers working in a marble mine died when they came under a boulder in Tura Khawa area of Biazai tehsil here on Tuesday.

Local residents said that the workers were loading a truck with marble stones when a boulder slipped over them, killing both of them on the spot. The deceased were identified as Azizur Rahman and Zahoor of Tora Khawa area.

Mine contractor Malik Fayyaz said that they were loading a truck with marble stones when the fatal incident occurred. He announced Rs100,000 compensation for each victim.

The residents demanded of the government to announce compensation for the heirs of the deceased.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2024